(Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department may soon scale back restrictions on Huawei Technologies after a recent blacklisting made it nearly impossible for the Chinese company to purchase goods made in the United States, a department spokesperson said on Friday.

The Commerce Department may issue a temporary general license to allow time for companies and people who have Huawei equipment to maintain reliability of their communications networks and equipment, the spokesperson said.

