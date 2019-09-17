Tuesday, September 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Exclusive: Tinder breaks into scripted original content, wraps filming first video series - sources

By David Alire Garcia and Angela Moon MEXICO CITY / NEW YORK (Reuters) - Popular dating app Tinder has wrapped filming on its first television series, as owner Match Group Inc seeks to dive deeper into creating original content, people with direct knowledge of the project told Reuters. Making new shows is part of a larger strategy that will be revealed in the near future, a spokeswoman told Reuters, declining to elaborate on the plans


ReutersSep 17, 2019 01:15:34 IST

Exclusive: Tinder breaks into scripted original content, wraps filming first video series - sources

By David Alire Garcia and Angela Moon

MEXICO CITY / NEW YORK (Reuters) - Popular dating app Tinder has wrapped filming on its first television series, as owner Match Group Inc seeks to dive deeper into creating original content, people with direct knowledge of the project told Reuters.

Making new shows is part of a larger strategy that will be revealed in the near future, a spokeswoman told Reuters, declining to elaborate on the plans. The source familiar with the production said it is Tinder's first foray into creating an online platform for scripted video content.

The multi-episode series centres on an "apocalyptic" storyline and includes a relationship sub plot but is not directly connected to Tinder's core dating app business, the source said. It was filmed in Mexico City in late August.

Tinder's move should not be a big surprise given its ownership. Parent company Match is majority owned by IAC, founded by Hollywood legend and IAC Chairman Barry Diller.

Last October, Tinder launched a lifestyle website called Swipe Life to publish original content including articles and videos about dating and relationships.

Offering original content is an increasingly popular strategy for the mostly U.S.-based technology and retail industries that have already attracted millions of devoted users. Walmart Inc is working with MGM to boost Walmart's Vudu video service. Costco Wholesale Corp has also considered video plans to keep customers interested in the brand.

The strategy seeks to engage users on a deeper level even when they are not using the service. That could help Match hold on to its rapidly growing customers. Its shares have risen more than 75% this year as it continues to add subscribers.  

Reuters reported in April that Airbnb Inc, the start-up for booking home rentals around the world, has ambitions to develop a slate of original shows to whet customers' appetite for travel.

For several years, Airbnb has considered various ideas for creating or licensing mini-series and documentaries about travel, and shows featuring Airbnb homes, guests and hosts, according to the Reuters story.

It was not clear when Tinder's first series will launch or how Match Group will promote it.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia in Mexico City and Angela Moon in New York; Editing by Kenneth Li, Dave Graham and Nick Zieminski)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

UK's Javid says finance sector is top priority as Brexit nears: source

Sep 03, 2019
UK's Javid says finance sector is top priority as Brexit nears: source
UK retailer M&S slips on FTSE 100 eviction expectations

Newstracker

UK retailer M&S slips on FTSE 100 eviction expectations

Sep 03, 2019
Frankfurt auto show touts green credentials amid climate protests

Newstracker

Frankfurt auto show touts green credentials amid climate protests

Sep 03, 2019
Argentine markets take another hit after currency controls stoke uncertainty

Newstracker

Argentine markets take another hit after currency controls stoke uncertainty

Sep 03, 2019
Saudi Arabia names head of PIF as Aramco chairman

Newstracker

Saudi Arabia names head of PIF as Aramco chairman

Sep 03, 2019
Exclusive: Telia offers concessions as EU probes Bonnier deal - EU document

Newstracker

Exclusive: Telia offers concessions as EU probes Bonnier deal - EU document

Sep 03, 2019

science

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019