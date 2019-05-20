Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Exclusive: Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist - source

By Angela Moon NEW YORK (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday, in a blow to the Chinese technology company that the U.S. government has sought to blacklist around the world. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system, and the next version of its smartphones outside of China will also lose access to popular applications and services including the Google Play Store and Gmail app.

ReutersMay 20, 2019 00:06:08 IST

Exclusive: Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist - source

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday, in a blow to the Chinese technology company that the U.S. government has sought to blacklist around the world.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system, and the next version of its smartphones outside of China will also lose access to popular applications and services including the Google Play Store and Gmail app.

Details of the specific services were still being discussed internally at Google, according to the source. Huawei attorneys are also studying the impact of the U.S. Commerce Department's actions, a Huawei spokesman said on Friday. Huawei was not immediately reachable for further comment.

Representatives of the u.s. Commerce Department did not immediately have comment.

Huawei will continue to have access to the version of the Android operating system available through the open source license that is freely open to anyone who wishes to use it.

But Google will stop providing any technical support and collaboration for Android and Google services to Huawei going forward, the source said.

On Thursday the Trump administration officially added Huawei to a trade blacklist, immediately enacting restrictions that will make it extremely difficult for the technology giant to do business with U.S. companies.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan in London, and David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld in Washington; Editing by Kenneth Li and Daniel Wallis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes


also see

Newstracker

Islamic State claims it killed 10 soldiers in northeastern Nigeria

May 05, 2019
Islamic State claims it killed 10 soldiers in northeastern Nigeria
Four Turkish soldiers killed in attacks by Kurdish militants, Turkey says

Newstracker

Four Turkish soldiers killed in attacks by Kurdish militants, Turkey says

May 05, 2019
Warren Buffett praises Kraft Heinz operations, says Wells Fargo made 'big mistakes'

Newstracker

Warren Buffett praises Kraft Heinz operations, says Wells Fargo made 'big mistakes'

May 05, 2019
News Corp posts surprise profit as HarperCollins profits grow

Newstracker

News Corp posts surprise profit as HarperCollins profits grow

May 10, 2019
Unique genetic adaptation lets deep-sea fish see colour in the darkness

Newstracker

Unique genetic adaptation lets deep-sea fish see colour in the darkness

May 10, 2019
U.S., Iran tensions unyielding, Europeans reject Iran 'ultimatums' over nuclear deal

Newstracker

U.S., Iran tensions unyielding, Europeans reject Iran 'ultimatums' over nuclear deal

May 10, 2019

science

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

Artificial Intelligence

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

May 17, 2019
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rocks cover of TIME magazine's 27 May edition

Climate Action

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rocks cover of TIME magazine's 27 May edition

May 17, 2019
Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

Reddit AMA

Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

May 17, 2019
Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

Black Hole

Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

May 17, 2019