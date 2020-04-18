Saturday, April 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Exclusive: Chinese-backed owners committed to British HQ for Imagination Tech

By Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle LONDON (Reuters) - The Chinese-backed owners of Imagination Technologies told the British government on Friday the chip designer would remain headquartered in the United Kingdom and they would consult over any board changes. Confirming an earlier Reuters source-based report, private equity firm Canyon Bridge, which is backed by Chinese state-owned China Reform holdings, said it had a constructive meeting with the British government


ReutersApr 18, 2020 00:16:46 IST

Exclusive: Chinese-backed owners committed to British HQ for Imagination Tech

By Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle

LONDON (Reuters) - The Chinese-backed owners of Imagination Technologies told the British government on Friday the chip designer would remain headquartered in the United Kingdom and they would consult over any board changes.

Confirming an earlier Reuters source-based report, private equity firm Canyon Bridge, which is backed by Chinese state-owned China Reform holdings, said it had a constructive meeting with the British government.

British lawmakers recently became concerned that Imagination Technologies, which supplies intellectual property in areas including graphics and video processing to groups like Apple, could end up being moved out of the United Kingdom.

Canyon Bridge representatives had a conference call with Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden on Friday.

"Imagination Technologies and its owners Canyon Bridge had a constructive meeting," a spokesman for Canyon Bridge and Imagination Technologies said in an emailed statement.

"We discussed our ongoing commitment to Imagination Technologies as a UK-headquartered business and have agreed to maintain dialogue with the Secretary of State as we further build out our senior management team," the spokesman said.

Once a jewel in Britain's technological crown, Imagination was bought by Canyon Bridge in 2017.

British lawmakers became concerned that the company could end up being moved out of the United Kingdom when Canyon Bridge tried to appoint its board members, though the crucial board meeting earlier this month was cancelled at the request of the government.

A source with knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity said Canyon committed to the majority of Imagination Technologies' staff remaining in the United Kingdom and to continue investment in research and development and intellectual property development.

"They want to maintain their commitment to the UK economy," said the source.

Spokesmen for the British government declined immediate comment.

British lawmaker David Davis told Reuters on Tuesday that the government should seek every mechanism to prevent the removal of the technology base of Imagination Technologies to China, including seeking a Western buyer for the company.

Davis said Imagination was a strategic asset and the government should make it absolutely plain that it does not view the export of such important British technology with equanimity.

The sale of Imagination Technologies, founded in 1985, was approved by the government of then-Prime Minister Theresa May on the basis that Canyon Bridge would be subject to U.S. law.

Canyon Bridge was originally incorporated in the United States but has since moved to the Cayman Islands, a spokesman said.

The sale of Imagination in 2017 came after its biggest customer Apple said it would develop more of its own graphics technology, sending the British company's shares down 70%.

British government officials met Canyon Bridge during the 2017 takeover talks, and it pledged to invest in Imagination's research and development capabilities in Britain when the deal was approved in November of that year.

Apple continued to use Imagination's technology, and Imagination announced a new multi-year, multi-use license agreement with the iPhone maker in January.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle; editing by David Evans and Susan Fenton)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Austrian rail company looking to put up to 10,000 workers on short-time work

Apr 12, 2020
Austrian rail company looking to put up to 10,000 workers on short-time work
EU approves 50 billion euro Belgian state aid for coronavirus-hit firms

Newstracker

EU approves 50 billion euro Belgian state aid for coronavirus-hit firms

Apr 12, 2020
Mexico says Trump agreed to help it meet global oil cut target

Newstracker

Mexico says Trump agreed to help it meet global oil cut target

Apr 11, 2020
U.S. consumer prices post largest drop in five years amid coronavirus disruptions

Newstracker

U.S. consumer prices post largest drop in five years amid coronavirus disruptions

Apr 11, 2020
Economists see uneven jobs recovery, high U.S. unemployment through 2021

Newstracker

Economists see uneven jobs recovery, high U.S. unemployment through 2021

Apr 11, 2020
Crisis blocks Airbus plan for new A321 jet plant in France

Newstracker

Crisis blocks Airbus plan for new A321 jet plant in France

Apr 11, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020