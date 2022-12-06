Tuesday, December 06, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ex-Meta employees reveal that they are not getting the severance they were promised

Meta employees were told that they will receive 16 weeks of base pay, plus two additional weeks for every year with the company, and 6 months of health insurance for family members. However, some employees are getting only 8 weeks of basic pay and 3 months of health insurance.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 06, 2022 16:08:29 IST

A few weeks ago, Meta terminated a large number of people across its workforce from all over the world. All in all, about 13 per cent or roughly 11,000 people were terminated as the company was preparing itself for some tough times ahead. While terminating, the social-media-turned-tech giant had promised a handsome severance package to all the employees it had terminated. However, a group of ex-Meta employees are now reporting that they are not getting the severance they were promised.

Ex-Meta employees reveal that they are not getting the severance they were promised

Meta employees were told that they will receive 16 weeks of base pay, plus two additional weeks for every year with the company, and 6 months of health insurance for family members. However, some employees are getting only 8 weeks of basic pay and 3 months of health insurance. Image Credit: AFP

When they were being terminated, Meta employees were told that they will receive 16 weeks of base pay, plus two additional weeks for every year with the company. Zuckerberg also said that health insurance for those employees and their families will continue for six months.

A group of Meta workers who joined the company via a corporate training program have revealed that they are receiving inferior severance packages as compared to other workers who were recently laid off.

The employees who are being shortchanged are members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, a program that was intended to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology recruiting. The Sourcer Development Program is part of Meta’s Pathways program, which helps people with non-traditional professional backgrounds obtain apprenticeships at the social networking giant for various roles. Nearly every member of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program was let go from the company as part of its massive layoff.

Members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program said they are only going to get 8 weeks of base pay and three months of health coverage. The workers said it’s unclear why they are receiving lower severance packages than their colleagues, considering they were full-time employees and not contractual staff.

On November 16, the group sent a letter to Zuckerberg and other Meta executives, including Meta’s head of people, Lori Goler and chief operating officer Javier Olivan, informing Meta management about their severance situation and asking for help resolving the issue.

“Even our former managers insisted we were confused and that all the information they were getting was that we were offered 16 weeks of pay and 6 months of health insurance,” the group wrote in the letter.

They later added, “Leadership may not have been aware that the last SDP class, which began in April 2022, was repeatedly assured by their leadership that any potential layoff would not impact their current employment but would likely impact the company’s ability to consider them for a full-time role.”

The impacted Meta workers have also said they have not received any replies from Meta’s human resources and management staff explaining their situation.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google’s parent company Alphabet to layoff 6 per cent or about 10,000 “low performing” employees

Nov 23, 2022
Google’s parent company Alphabet to layoff 6 per cent or about 10,000 “low performing” employees
Meta-backed Facebook threatens to ban news on their platforms if the US Congress passes a new journalism bill

Meta

Meta-backed Facebook threatens to ban news on their platforms if the US Congress passes a new journalism bill

Dec 06, 2022
Meta gets all-time high request from India seeking action on 91,000 accounts

NewsTracker

Meta gets all-time high request from India seeking action on 91,000 accounts

Nov 23, 2022
Elon Musk slashes employee benefits at Twitter, gets rid of several perks in a bid to increase profits

Twitter

Elon Musk slashes employee benefits at Twitter, gets rid of several perks in a bid to increase profits

Nov 23, 2022
Explained: Why New Zealand is mulling a law to make Facebook, Google pay for news

DidYouKnow

Explained: Why New Zealand is mulling a law to make Facebook, Google pay for news

Dec 06, 2022
WhatsApp to roll out ‘Message Yourself’ feature for Android and iOS users; check how you can access it

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to roll out ‘Message Yourself’ feature for Android and iOS users; check how you can access it

Nov 30, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022