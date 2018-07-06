Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 06 July, 2018 09:07 IST

Ex-employee of cyber surveillance company NSO Group, charged with cyber crimes

The NSO Group employee has been charged with trying to sell intellectual property for $50 million.

A former employee of cyber surveillance company NSO Group has been charged with stealing intellectual property and trying to sell it for $50 million over the Darknet in a manner that could harm state security, Israel’s Justice Ministry said.

The former employee, 38, was a senior programmer with access to the company’s servers and proprietary tools, a ministry statement said on 5 July.

The ministry said the accused, whose identity may not be published for the time being, was called in for a hearing by NSO on 29 April before his dismissal, after which he downloaded software and information worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Representational Image

Representational Image

Posing as a hacker, he then contacted someone in an attempt to sell the information for $50 million in encrypted, untraceable virtual currency, the statement added without identifying the person contacted by the former NSO employee.

The potential buyer alerted NSO, which called in the police and the suspect was arrested on 5 June, the ministry said.

NSO, which has 500 employees and a valuation of at least $900 million, said that no intellectual property or company materials were shared with any third party or otherwise leaked and no customer data or information was compromised.

The company is best known as a supplier of mobile surveillance tools to governments and law enforcement agencies. The company was in the spotlight last year amid allegations that the Mexican government had used its Pegasus mobile spyware to target private citizens.

The Justice Ministry said that, according to testimony gathered in the case, the ex-employee’s alleged actions “endangered NSO and could have led to its collapse” and also posed a threat to state security.

A gag order prevents disclosure of details of the security threat, it said.

The accused has been charged with an attempt to harm property in a manner that could hurt state security, employee theft and attempting to market security matter without an appropriate license.

“We will continue to support the prosecution of the perpetrator to the full extent of the law and pursue all available legal actions,” NSO said in a statement.

A lawyer for the accused said in comments broadcast on the Ynet website that his client never thought about harming state security and that court proceedings would show that the accusations are baseless.

In May a source told Reuters that US-based software company Verint Systems was in talks to merge its security division with NSO in a deal worth about $1 billion.

tags


latest videos

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

also see

NewsTracker

Vishal Sikka denies Teradata's IP theft charges, terms allegations as 'baseless and outrageous'

Jun 22, 2018

Samsung

Samsung wins patent for a 100 percent bezel-less screen technology

Jun 22, 2018

NewsTracker

SC upholds RBI circular prohibiting banks and financial institutions from providing services in cryptocurrencies

Jul 04, 2018

Govts should accord top priority to cyber regulation and data protection: Report

Jun 23, 2018

Back Doors

Ukraine says Russian hackers are preparing back doors for a massive strike

Jun 27, 2018

Fraud Detection

Using AI in financial fraud detection can help banks save unnecessary losses

Jul 03, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018