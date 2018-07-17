A former Apple Inc employee pleaded not guilty on 16 July after federal prosecutors filed an indictment accusing him of stealing trade secrets.

Federal officials on 12 July indicted Xiaolang Zhang on a single count of trade secret theft, alleging that Zhang had stolen a 25-page blueprint for a circuit board designed to be used in an autonomous vehicle, according to the indictment filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California.

The formal indictment followed a filing by a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent on 10 July describing the charge and Zhang’s arrest at a Silicon Valley airport before boarding a flight to China.

Zhang pleaded not guilty at a hearing on 10 July in San Jose. He had been provisionally appointed a public defender, but has retained his own lawyer, Daniel Olmos.

Olmos declined to comment on the case. A spokesman for the US Attorney for the Northern District of California declined to comment beyond the indictment.