Reuters 17 July, 2018 08:29 IST

Ex-Apple employee pleads not guilty in self-driving car trade secret case

US authorities charged a former Apple Inc employee with stealing trade secrets on 9 July.

A former Apple Inc employee pleaded not guilty on 16 July after federal prosecutors filed an indictment accusing him of stealing trade secrets.

The Apple logo is seen on a computer screen in this illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017.

The Apple logo is seen on a computer screen in this illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017.

Federal officials on 12 July indicted Xiaolang Zhang on a single count of trade secret theft, alleging that Zhang had stolen a 25-page blueprint for a circuit board designed to be used in an autonomous vehicle, according to the indictment filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California.

 The formal indictment followed a filing by a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent on 10 July describing the charge and Zhang’s arrest at a Silicon Valley airport before boarding a flight to China.
 Zhang pleaded not guilty at a hearing on 10 July in San Jose. He had been provisionally appointed a public defender, but has retained his own lawyer, Daniel Olmos.

Olmos declined to comment on the case. A spokesman for the US Attorney for the Northern District of California declined to comment beyond the indictment.

