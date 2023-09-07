Ever Googled ‘How to ace interview at Google’? CEO Sundar Pichai did too, among other mundane things

As Google celebrated its 25th anniversary, CEO Sundar Pichai took a moment to reflect on the evolution of the world’s leading search engine in a recent blog post. He not only highlighted the remarkable progress of Google but also shared a surprising personal revelation: his own curiosity has led him to seek advice from the very platform he oversees.

In his reflection on Google’s journey, Pichai expressed amazement at the search engine’s ability to provide precise answers to even the most obscure questions. He praised Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin for their vision in creating a revolutionary search engine that helps people navigate the vast sea of information on the internet. Google Search, the result of their vision, has become an invaluable tool for billions of users worldwide.

Pichai revealed that, like any ordinary internet user, he too has turned to Google in pursuit of answers. He shared a range of queries, from everyday tasks like fixing a dripping faucet and finding the quickest route to Stanford Hospital to more personal challenges like soothing a crying baby.

One query that stood out was “How to ace a Google interview?” Pichai mentioned that he searched for this on Google, and interestingly, this query emerged in the spring of 2003, a significant period when Google was already reshaping the way we access information. However, Pichai didn’t elaborate on whether this search for a Google interview somehow influenced his journey.

Beyond his personal search history, Pichai also reflected on how technology has transformed communication. He contrasted the two-day wait his father experienced when responding to an email sent from the US to India years ago with the lightning-fast communication his son enjoys today. This highlights the rapid evolution of technology and its profound impact on our lives.