Tuesday, March 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Even mask-wearers can be ID'd, China facial recognition firm says

By Martin Pollard BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese company says it has developed the country's first facial recognition technology that can identify people when they are wearing a mask, as most are these days because of the coronavirus, and help in the fight against the disease. China employs some of the world's most sophisticated systems of electronic surveillance, including facial recognition. But the coronavirus, which emerged in Hubei province late last year, has resulted in almost everyone wearing a surgical mask outdoors in the hope of warding off the virus - posing a particular problem for surveillance


ReutersMar 10, 2020 00:16:36 IST

Even mask-wearers can be IDd, China facial recognition firm says

By Martin Pollard

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese company says it has developed the country's first facial recognition technology that can identify people when they are wearing a mask, as most are these days because of the coronavirus, and help in the fight against the disease.

China employs some of the world's most sophisticated systems of electronic surveillance, including facial recognition.

But the coronavirus, which emerged in Hubei province late last year, has resulted in almost everyone wearing a surgical mask outdoors in the hope of warding off the virus - posing a particular problem for surveillance.

Now Hanwang Technology Ltd, which also goes by the English name Hanvon, said it has come up technology that can successfully recognise people even when they are wearing masks.

"If connected to a temperature sensor, it can measure body temperature while identifying the person's name, and then the system would process the result, say, if it detects a temperature over 38 degrees," Hanwang Vice President Huang Lei told Reuters in an interview.

The Beijing-based firm said a team of 20 staff used core technology developed over the past 10 years, a sample database of about 6 million unmasked faces and a much smaller database of masked faces, to develop the technology,

The team began work on the system in January, as the coronavirus outbreak gathered pace, and began rolling it out to the market after just a month.

It sells two main types of products that use the technology. One performs "single channel" recognition that is best used at, for example, entrances to office buildings.

The other, more powerful, product is a "multi-channel" recognition system that uses "multiple surveillance cameras".

It can identify everyone in a crowd of up to 30 people "within a second", Huang says.

"When wearing a mask, the recognition rate can reach about 95%, which can ensure that most people can be identified," Huang said, adding the success rate for people without mask is about 99.5%.

LOSING FACIAL INFORMATION

A big customer, not surprisingly, is the Ministry of Public Security, which runs the police.

Using Hanwang's technology, the ministry can cross-reference images with its own database of names and other information and then identify and track people as they move about, Huang said.

"It can detect crime suspects, terrorists or make reports or warnings," he said.

But the system struggles to identify people with both a mask and sunglasses, he said.

"In this situation, all of the key facial information is lost. In such cases recognition is tough," Huang said.

The company has about 200 clients in Beijing using the technology, including the police, and expect scores more across 20 provinces to start installing it soon, Huang said.

It is not immediately clear how Chinese citizens are reacting to this new technology.

When it comes to other surveillance tools being used in the fight against the coronavirus, there has been some grumbling on social media but most people seem to be accepting extra intrusion, or even embracing it, as a means to deal with the health emergency.

Although domestic customers have been driving Hanwang's business, Huang also said he expected more foreign interest, as the virus spreads around the world and more people wear face masks.

"It not only benefits Chinese people, but also, when the technology is applied globally, it can benefit the world," he said.

(Editing by Brenda Goh, Robert Birsel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up

Feb 25, 2020
Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up
Anwar cries foul as Malaysian parties discuss sweeping coalition change

Newstracker

Anwar cries foul as Malaysian parties discuss sweeping coalition change

Feb 24, 2020
If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

Newstracker

If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

Feb 24, 2020
NMC founder Shetty had pledged 7 million shares against debt

Newstracker

NMC founder Shetty had pledged 7 million shares against debt

Feb 25, 2020
Coronavirus concerns spur odd market moves

Newstracker

Coronavirus concerns spur odd market moves

Feb 25, 2020
France's Sanofi to carve out active drug ingredients business

Newstracker

France's Sanofi to carve out active drug ingredients business

Feb 25, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020