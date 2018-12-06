Thursday, December 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

European Union exec proposes a plan to combat fake news as elections approach

The exec propose spending more money to counter fake news, establishing an early warning system.

Reuters Dec 06, 2018 09:26 AM IST

The European Union’s executive proposed on 5 December spending more money to counter fake news on the Internet, establishing an early warning system to alert governments and pushing tech companies do more to stop disinformation before next year’s EU elections.

The European Commission’s plan, which must be agreed by EU leaders, is part of an attempt to stop what the United States, NATO and the EU say are Russian attempts to undermine Western democracies with disinformation campaigns that sow division. Russia has repeatedly denied any such actions.

“There is strong evidence pointing to Russia as a primary source of disinformation in Europe. Disinformation is part of Russia’s military doctrine and part of a strategy to divide and weaken the West,” said Commission Vice President Andrus Ansip.

A European Union flags flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman - RC17F45764C0

A European Union flags flutters outside the EU. Image: Reuters

Before elections to the European Parliament in May 2019, the Commission wants to see tech giants such as Facebook and Google agree to step up efforts to remove misleading or illegal content. That would include incitement to hatred, extremism and the online sale of counterfeit products.

With a code of practice that commits online platforms and advertisers to take steps to keep fake news from being both uploaded and disseminated, the Commission wants messages automatically spread by machines, or bots, labeled as such.

The proposal will also seek to develop a more powerful section to monitor and flag Russian misinformation, raising the budget of the EU’s foreign service EEAS for this to 5 million euros ($5.7 million) from 1.9 million in 2018.

That is far less than the billions of dollars that NATO and the EU say Russia spends on disinformation, but Western governments are wary of any strategy that could be construed as indoctrination.

Russia has invested in a state-of-the-art media organization with hundreds of journalists abroad intended to wean the world off what it calls aggressive Western propaganda - dubbing it, with echoes of the Cold War, Sputnik.

It is also now very active on the internet, in social media such as Twitter.

A third step for the EU would be to create a “rapid alert” mechanism to warn governments, so they can fend off developing disinformation campaigns.

Facebook has stepped up fact-checking to counter fake news and is working on lowering the ranking of such disinformation to making it less visible. It still faces criticism that it is too slow to close rogue accounts.

Facebook disclosed last year that Russians with fake names used the social network to try to influence U.S. voters in the months before and after the 2016 election, writing about inflammatory subjects, setting up events and buying ads.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

also see

cyber attack

Czech security service says Russian players were behind cyber attacks on ministry

Dec 03, 2018

BMW

BMW hybrid cars to switch to electric-only mode in heavily polluted cities

Nov 29, 2018

Google

Google to roll out new policies in Europe to provide more transparency around political ads

Nov 22, 2018

Google

Europe wants privacy regulators to act against Google's location tracking

Nov 27, 2018

Russia

Russia to impose stiffer fines on tech firms that fail to comply with laws: Report

Nov 26, 2018

Newstracker

G20 Summit in Argentina: Donald Trump cites Russia-Ukraine crisis, cancels meeting with Vladimir Putin

Nov 30, 2018

science

Agriculture

New fast-growing weed spotted in Karnataka, scientists warn farmers countrywide

Dec 06, 2018

Women in Science

Bibha Chowdhuri: Unearthing and celebrating a forgotten jewel in Indian science

Dec 06, 2018

World's first baby born to a mother after womb transplant from a dead uterus donor

Dec 06, 2018

Renewables

India's first hybrid solar-wind energy auction closes with tariff under Rs 2.7/unit

Dec 06, 2018