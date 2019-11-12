Tuesday, November 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

European tech investor Balderton launches $400 million start-up fund

LONDON (Reuters) - European venture capital firm Balderton Capital is launching a $400 million fund to invest in technology start-ups, bringing its total funds under management to $3 billion, it said on Tuesday. Total venture capital funding in European start-ups hit a record high of 24.6 billion euros ($27.11 billion) in 2018, Balderton said in a statement. "Europe has the potential to build the next generation of technology giants...we are seeing more and more exceptional founders," said Bernaud Liautaud, managing partner at Balderton


ReutersNov 12, 2019 06:16:13 IST

European tech investor Balderton launches 0 million start-up fund

LONDON (Reuters) - European venture capital firm Balderton Capital is launching a $400 million fund to invest in technology start-ups, bringing its total funds under management to $3 billion, it said on Tuesday.

Total venture capital funding in European start-ups hit a record high of 24.6 billion euros ($27.11 billion) in 2018, Balderton said in a statement.

"Europe has the potential to build the next generation of technology giants...we are seeing more and more exceptional founders," said Bernaud Liautaud, managing partner at Balderton.

Balderton's current portfolio includes Healx, which uses artificial intelligence to accelerate treatments for rare diseases, and digital account provider Revolut.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Louise Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down

Nov 06, 2019
Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
Britain's AstraZeneca launches $1 billion China investment fund with CICC

Newstracker

Britain's AstraZeneca launches $1 billion China investment fund with CICC

Nov 06, 2019
Australia to press Facebook for details on Libra cryptocurrency - newspaper

Newstracker

Australia to press Facebook for details on Libra cryptocurrency - newspaper

Nov 06, 2019
Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right,' says chairman

Newstracker

Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right,' says chairman

Nov 06, 2019
Struggling Norwegian Air raises $272 million from share sale, bond issue

Newstracker

Struggling Norwegian Air raises $272 million from share sale, bond issue

Nov 06, 2019
Europe slow to standardise electric car charging - ChargePoint

Newstracker

Europe slow to standardise electric car charging - ChargePoint

Nov 06, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019