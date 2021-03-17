Wednesday, March 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Eufy launches cordless handstick vacuum cleaner, HomeVac S11 Go, at Rs 17,999

The stick vacuum cleaner offers a battery life of more than 40 minutes with a single charge and 120 AW suction power.


FP TrendingMar 17, 2021 15:12:37 IST

On Tuesday, 16 March, Eufy announced the launch of its cordless handstick vacuum cleaner called HomeVac S11 Go. At a price of Rs 17,999, the stick vacuum cleaner has a battery life of over 40 minutes with a single charge and 120 AW suction power, according to a press release. Apart from being available in the retail stores, the product is also available on the e-commerce app Flipkart. The vacuum cleaner, which has been launched in the Indian market with a warranty of 12 months, has a washable filter. It works on dual-vortex technology and has dust-tight air containment.

Eufy launches cordless handstick vacuum cleaner, HomeVac S11 Go, at Rs 17,999

HomeVac S11 Go

From an extension hose, floor brushes, a metal hose, a long crevice tool, wall mounting accessories, 2-in-1 crevice tool, an AC charger to mini-motorised brush, the newly launched HomeVac S11 Go has multiple accessories to make the cleaning experience easy for its customers. It has a five-tier filtration system that includes a HEPA filter.

As per the press release, the cleaning device has three modes depending on the suction power namely, low, mid and max. The strongest of the three, that is the max mode can provide eight minutes of cleaning at 120 AW of suction power. It can work on all kinds of surfaces including wooden, carpet and tile.

Eufy, which is a part of Anker Innovations, is an American electronics brand. It has created laser-guided electronic vacuum cleaners and wireless security systems. Other cleaning devices of the company that are available in India are Eufy G10,H11 and S11.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Space Agriculture

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Mar 17, 2021
Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Endangered Wildlife

Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Mar 17, 2021
Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Ancient Scrolls

Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Mar 17, 2021
Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Asteroid Approach

Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Mar 16, 2021