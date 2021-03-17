FP Trending

On Tuesday, 16 March, Eufy announced the launch of its cordless handstick vacuum cleaner called HomeVac S11 Go. At a price of Rs 17,999, the stick vacuum cleaner has a battery life of over 40 minutes with a single charge and 120 AW suction power, according to a press release. Apart from being available in the retail stores, the product is also available on the e-commerce app Flipkart. The vacuum cleaner, which has been launched in the Indian market with a warranty of 12 months, has a washable filter. It works on dual-vortex technology and has dust-tight air containment.

From an extension hose, floor brushes, a metal hose, a long crevice tool, wall mounting accessories, 2-in-1 crevice tool, an AC charger to mini-motorised brush, the newly launched HomeVac S11 Go has multiple accessories to make the cleaning experience easy for its customers. It has a five-tier filtration system that includes a HEPA filter.

As per the press release, the cleaning device has three modes depending on the suction power namely, low, mid and max. The strongest of the three, that is the max mode can provide eight minutes of cleaning at 120 AW of suction power. It can work on all kinds of surfaces including wooden, carpet and tile.

Eufy, which is a part of Anker Innovations, is an American electronics brand. It has created laser-guided electronic vacuum cleaners and wireless security systems. Other cleaning devices of the company that are available in India are Eufy G10,H11 and S11.