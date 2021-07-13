Tuesday, July 13, 2021Back to
Eufy by Anker’s Robovac 35C vacuum cleaner launched in India at Rs 14,999

The RoboVac 35C comes with support for Wi-Fi, voice assistant, and more smart features that can be accessed via the EufyHome app.


Jul 13, 2021

Eufy RoboVac 35C, which is a new vacuum cleaner by Anker's sub-brand Eufy, is now available to buy in India. The robotic vacuum cleaner can now be purchased via Flipkart at Rs 14,999. The main highlight of the vacuum cleaner is the Boost IQ Technology and voice assistant support.

The Eufy RoboVac 35C vacuum cleaner comes with a 3-point cleaning system that includes three brushes and strong suction power to get rid of the dirt. The Boost IQ tech is able to suck up dirt and dust with 1500Pa of suction power to keep floors, carpets, and more surfaces clean.

The vacuum cleaner supports multiple modes and auto-cleaning scheduling to make things easier for people.

The vacuum cleaner comes with a larger 0.6L dustbin to pick up more dirt and ensure up to 100 minutes of cleaning in a go. There's support for unique drop-sensing technology and dual hall sensors that allow for a hassle-free cleaning process.

The vacuum cleaner comes with an anti-scratch coating that avoids any wear and tear. There's one interesting feature too. The Eufy RoboVac 35C will go back to its charging point automatically when it is done cleaning or is low on battery.

The RoboVac 35C comes with support for Wi-Fi, voice assistant (both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa), and more smart features that can be accessed via the  EufyHome app.

The new Eufy RoboVac 35C comes in addition to a number of existing vacuum cleaner models in India. The list includes the Eufy G10, the G30, the H11, and the S11 Go. The options come with standalone accessories that can be bought via the company's website.

