Eufy by Anker launches Robovac X8 Hybrid robotic vacuum cleaner at Rs 34,999: Check features and specifications here

The Robovac X8 Hybrid is now available on e-commerce portal Flipkart and comes with a one-year warranty; priced at Rs 34,999.


FP TrendingNov 19, 2021 11:41:35 IST

Eufy by Anker has launched the Robovac X8 Hybrid in India, the most advanced version of its robotic vacuum cleaner. According to the company, the RoboVac X8 Hybrid is a fusion of two technologies as it offers a two-in-one combination of a vacuum as well as a mop. The product is now available on the e-commerce portal Flipkart and comes with a one-year warranty. The RoboVac X8 Hybrid is priced at Rs 34,999.

The device comes with increased suction power, claiming to double its cleaning efficiency. It has a water tank capacity 250 ml, which is said to suffice for 140 minutes of mopping, and the X8 can also vacuum for up to three hours on a full charge. The robotic vacuum cleaner also has laser navigation and comes with 2000pa x 2 suction power for gathering pet hair.

The X8 Hybrid employs iPath laser navigation technology, which is designed to memorise the house map and the obstacles than come in its path. Image: Eufy by Anker

The RoboVac X8 is fitted with a twin-turbine system which provides 2000Pa of suction and an overall airflow of 80 percent. Increased airflow helps in detangling of the roller brushes, which in turn will give more effective cleaning in the house.

The appliance runs on an iPath laser navigation technology, which is designed to memorise the house map and the obstacles than come in its path.

RoboVac also incorporates IQ technology to help the machine increase its suction power over areas that are tough to clean. The cleaning appliance is operated through voice-activated controls, which are compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

The RoboVac X8 Hybrid comes with an ultra-pack dust-compression technology, which focuses on collecting more dust rather than letting it fly around.

Embedded with the AI Map 2.0 Technology, one can control RoboVac through the Eufy application which is available both on Android and on iOS. The app offers some cool features for the house map such as no-go zones, a multi-floor system and much more. 

