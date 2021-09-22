FP Trending

Eufy by Anker, which boasts of a proud range of cleaning solutions in India, has announced the launch of the HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick vacuum. According to the press release, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite includes a hygienic dirt ejector to clean the workspace or house without getting your hands dirty and a powerful motor as well. Priced at Rs 13,499, this lightweight, hassle-free and budget-friendly HomeVac is available on Flipkart.

It also comes with a 12-month warranty for the battery pack. The Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite boasts of a five-stage advanced filtration system for reducing air pollution and maximising motor performance. The HomeVac packs a 650ml dust box for holding more dust, which can easily be detached and emptied by users.

Designed to lighten the daily chores, especially in the upcoming festive season, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite has a high-efficiency 215W BLDC motor for optimising airflow to ensure no loss of suction while cleaning. This power is combined with a powerful 75 AW of suction as well as a long-lasting 35-minute routine.

The Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite also adds a row of LED lights for cleaning in low-light areas such as under the couch. The LED lights in the brush-head are designed with the hyper-flex-head, illuminating dark areas to seek out the dust.

The nimble, cordless design of the HomeVac can reach the high-up dust congregations and tricky crevices by switching out attachments. It also has a 2 in 1 crevice tool for delicate surfaces where a softer touch is needed, plus the Sofa Tool for removing dust or crumbs from the gaps and surface of a sofa. The arc-shaped inlet of the device allows users to conveniently manipulate the vacuum across the sofa and reach into previously inaccessible areas.

The vacuum cleaner can easily be activated via its easy Tap and Go cleaning, without holding down a trigger. The motor of the device is located in the handle. This makes it convenient for users to lift the cleaner for reaching high places. The cord-free operation of the HomeVac leads to an easy and unrestricted cleaning experience.

The Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite joins the wide range of cleaning solutions offered by the company, including the G30 hybrid, G10 hybrid, 11S, S11 go, 35C and H11 pure.