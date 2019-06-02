Sunday, June 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

EU to work with other regulators on the approval of new software for Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing’s best-selling jet was grounded in March following two crashes in the space of five months.

ReutersJun 02, 2019 15:24:56 IST

The European Union will work with other regulators on the approval of new software for the Boeing 737 MAX but reserves the right to take its own decision on when to return the grounded jet to service, the bloc’s transport chief said on Sunday.

EU to work with other regulators on the approval of new software for Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing.

“Certainly EASA will take a very close look at the results (of proposed design changes) and then make a decision and that message was very clearly passed,” Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said, referring to the European Aviation Safety Agency.

 “We always work together with other regulators and we certainly will take joint moves, but EASA will reserve the right to take an individual look at the results and then of course engage with the rest of the regulators,” she told Reuters.

Asked how long it would take to resolve the Boeing crisis, she said, “I hope as soon as possible because we do need to restore order and trust and move on”.

Boeing’s best-selling jet was grounded in March following two crashes in the space of five months that together killed 346 people.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile


also see

Boeing

Boeing finally acknowledges defects in 737 MAX simulator software used to train pilots

May 20, 2019
Boeing finally acknowledges defects in 737 MAX simulator software used to train pilots
Jet Airways crisis benefits IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara; intensifies three-way battle between airlines

InMyOpinion

Jet Airways crisis benefits IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara; intensifies three-way battle between airlines

May 30, 2019
Global airlines want joint lifting of Boeing 737 MAX ban, say rift between regulators 'not in anyone's interest'

NewsTracker

Global airlines want joint lifting of Boeing 737 MAX ban, say rift between regulators 'not in anyone's interest'

Jun 02, 2019
US antitrust regulators, EU authorities looking into Google's activities

Google

US antitrust regulators, EU authorities looking into Google's activities

Jun 02, 2019
FAA plans for Boeing's 737 MAX to fly outside US as aviation regulators consider when aircraft can resume service

NewsTracker

FAA plans for Boeing's 737 MAX to fly outside US as aviation regulators consider when aircraft can resume service

May 22, 2019
Boeing completes software update for 737 Max planes that caused crashes in the past

Boeing 737

Boeing completes software update for 737 Max planes that caused crashes in the past

May 18, 2019

science

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

Vaping

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

May 31, 2019
Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

UN-Women

Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Smoking affects women and men differently — here's how

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Smoking affects women and men differently — here's how

May 31, 2019