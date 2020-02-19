Wednesday, February 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

EU tax commissioner slams U.S. plans on tech tax

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A global reform of the taxation of corporate digital revenues is very unlikely if the United States continues backing a "safe harbour" plan which would allow firms to choose how to be taxed, European Union tax commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday. Outdated cross-border tax rules are set to be rewritten under a joint pledge from 137 states to reform a system that has been strained to breaking point by companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google which have booked profits in low-tax countries like Ireland, no matter where their customers are located. A global deal is crucial to avoid trade wars and different national taxes on digital revenues, but is complicated by diverging positions.


ReutersFeb 19, 2020 00:16:06 IST

EU tax commissioner slams U.S. plans on tech tax

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A global reform of the taxation of corporate digital revenues is very unlikely if the United States continues backing a "safe harbour" plan which would allow firms to choose how to be taxed, European Union tax commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

Outdated cross-border tax rules are set to be rewritten under a joint pledge from 137 states to reform a system that has been strained to breaking point by companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google which have booked profits in low-tax countries like Ireland, no matter where their customers are located.

A global deal is crucial to avoid trade wars and different national taxes on digital revenues, but is complicated by diverging positions.

The U.S. has in principle accepted the reform but has proposed to give multinational companies the option of being taxed under existing rules or the future arrangements which are under negotiation at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a global body responsible for tax standards.

The U.S. proposal "will in fact make a global solution very improbable", Gentiloni told lawmakers in the European Parliament in Brussels.

He added, however, that he was still confident in a preliminary deal in July, which could be facilitated by talks at a G20 meeting of finance ministers from the world's most industrialised countries from Feb. 20-23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He reiterated that if no compromise was reached at global level by the end of the year, the EU Commission would propose changes at EU level.

An EU overhaul on digital taxes has, however, failed in past years due to opposition from Ireland and other low-tax countries.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Ed Osmond)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Tesla up 20% after Panasonic posts first quarterly profit at battery business

Feb 04, 2020
Tesla up 20% after Panasonic posts first quarterly profit at battery business
U.S. Justice Dept. meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google - sources

Newstracker

U.S. Justice Dept. meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google - sources

Feb 04, 2020
Airbus bribery scandal triggers new probes worldwide

Newstracker

Airbus bribery scandal triggers new probes worldwide

Feb 04, 2020
Oil hits 13-month lows as coronavirus cuts demand

Newstracker

Oil hits 13-month lows as coronavirus cuts demand

Feb 04, 2020
Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak

Newstracker

Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak

Feb 04, 2020
U.S. manufacturing rebounds; Boeing, coronavirus loom

Newstracker

U.S. manufacturing rebounds; Boeing, coronavirus loom

Feb 04, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020