Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 18 July, 2018 17:35 IST

EU slaps Google with a record €4.3 billion antitrust fine over Android

Margrethe Vestager confirmed the fine to be nearly double the previous 2.4 billion euros on Google.

The European Commission will fine Google a record €4.3 billion ($5 billion) on 18 July over its Android mobile operating system, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The source said Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager would confirm the antitrust fine, which is nearly double the previous record 2.4 billion euro fine which the US tech company received last year over its online shopping search service.

A news conference is scheduled in Brussels for 1100 GMT.

The fine represents just over two weeks of revenue for Google parent Alphabet and would scarcely dent its cash reserves of $102.9 billion.

A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo. Image: Reuters

A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo. Image: Reuters

The fine, however, could add to a brewing trade war between Brussels and the Trump administration in Washington.

Vestager’s boss, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, is due to meet US president Donald Trump at the White House on 25 July in an effort to avert threatened new tariffs on EU cars amid Trump’s complaints over the US trade deficit.

Vestager’s announcement on Google is expected to include an order to halt anti-competitive practices in contractual deals with smartphone makers and telecoms providers.

Android runs about 80 percent of the world’s smartphones according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.

The case is the most important out of a trio of antitrust cases against Google because of Android’s enormous growth potential.

A third case, which has not yet concluded, involves Google’s AdSense product. Competition authorities have said Google prevented third parties using its product from displaying search advertisements from Google’s competitors.

Vestager has also ordered a series of measures against other US companies over tax practices in some EU states, notably demanding two years ago that the Irish government take back up to 13 billion euros from Apple.

Some US officials have complained that the Commission is following a protectionist course, while Vestager, a former Danish minister who is seen as a rising star in EU politics, insists she is merely enforcing laws to protect consumers.

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Google

EU unhappy with Google's Chrome browser and Search set as default Android apps

Jul 10, 2018

Data Collection

US lawmakers ask Google and Apple to elaborate their data collection practices

Jul 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Brexit detailed plan is released, UK calls it 'principled, pragmatic, ambitious' and exactly what Britons voted for

Jul 12, 2018

Privacy

US House Republicans question Apple, Alphabet on privacy, handling customer data

Jul 10, 2018

App revenue

Apple App Store generated double the revenue than Google Play Store in 1H 2018

Jul 18, 2018

Apple

Apple’s iOS comes on par with Samsung in the second quarter of 2018 in US

Jul 18, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018