Friday, October 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 19 October, 2018 12:43 IST

EU leaders impose sanctions to curb cyber attacks fearing 2019 election hacking

EU officials are equally concerned about the misuse of voter data by domestic actors to sway elections.

European Union leaders agreed on 18 October to impose sanctions to stiffen their response to cyber attacks and to rush through new curbs on online campaigning by political parties to protect next year’s European polls from interference.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel became the latest leader this week to warn against the risk of disinformation and voter manipulation to undermine the May elections to the European legislature.

The threat of a special EU economic sanctions regime against computer hackers, including hostile governments and individuals, as well as fines for political parties, will act as a deterrent, European Council President Donald Tusk said after a summit of EU leaders.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

“Such a regime should help to protect our citizens, companies and institutions from all kinds of cybersecurity threats,” Tusk told reporters, referring to proposals pushed by seven EU countries including Britain.

Russia has made cyber and electronic warfare part of its military operations, Western officials say, and Britain, the Netherlands and the United States have accused Moscow of conducting a global campaign of computer hacks against the West.

But EU officials are equally concerned about the misuse of voter data by domestic actors to sway elections.

The EU executive proposed new rules last month to guard against a repeat of the Facebook Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The data of millions of EU citizens were among those used by the British political consultancy to build profiles on voters and influence the US presidential election in 2016.

In summit conclusions on Thursday, EU leaders said the new measures to tackle cybersecurity, disinformation and data manipulation “deserve rapid examination and operational follow-up”.

In their meeting with Asian leaders at the EU-Asia summit from Thursday evening, the 28 EU leaders will meet Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and China’s Premier Li Keqiang. Cybersecurity is expected to be discussed, with a final statement focusing on action to combat hackers.

Russia and China deny responsibility for cyber attacks.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

also see

Cyber attack

Britain accuses Russia of allegedly directing a host of cyber attacks globally

Oct 05, 2018

NewsTracker

UK defence minister calls Russia 'pariah state', accuses Moscow's spy agency of launching cyber attacks on civilian bodies

Oct 04, 2018

Encryption

Apple stresses on stonger encryption to protect against threats of cyber attacks

Oct 13, 2018

Google

Google challenges $5 mn fine imposed by EU for using Android to thwart rivals

Oct 10, 2018

NewsTracker

At least 22 migrants die, 13 injured in Turkey's Izmir after truck overturns; probe underway

Oct 14, 2018

Facebook

Facebook demands for UK political ads to carry identity flags to curb fake news

Oct 16, 2018

science

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fish fossil tells a toothy tale of cannibalism during in Jurassic seas

Oct 19, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

How far are we from nuclear fusion as a commercially-viable energy source?

Oct 18, 2018