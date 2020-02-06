Reuters

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc is being investigated by the European Commission on whether it engaged in anti-competitive behaviour in the European Union by leveraging its market position in radio-frequency chips for 5G technology, the chipmaker said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.