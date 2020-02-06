Thursday, February 06, 2020Back to

EU investigates Qualcomm over radio-frequency chips

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc is being investigated by the European Commission on whether it engaged in anti-competitive behaviour in the European Union by leveraging its market position in radio-frequency chips for 5G technology, the chipmaker said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)


ReutersFeb 06, 2020 05:16:20 IST

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc is being investigated by the European Commission on whether it engaged in anti-competitive behaviour in the European Union by leveraging its market position in radio-frequency chips for 5G technology, the chipmaker said on Wednesday.

