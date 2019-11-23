Saturday, November 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

EU countries fail to agree on privacy rules governing WhatsApp, Skype

By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU efforts to create a level playing field between telecoms operators and Facebook's WhatsApp and Microsoft unit Skype stalled on Friday after member countries failed to agree on the scope of proposed rules. The European Commission kicked off the process two years ago with its proposal for an ePrivacy regulation which would ensure that tech companies offering online messaging and email services would be subjected to the same tough rules as telecoms providers


ReutersNov 23, 2019 00:15:37 IST

EU countries fail to agree on privacy rules governing WhatsApp, Skype

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU efforts to create a level playing field between telecoms operators and Facebook's WhatsApp and Microsoft unit Skype stalled on Friday after member countries failed to agree on the scope of proposed rules.

The European Commission kicked off the process two years ago with its proposal for an ePrivacy regulation which would ensure that tech companies offering online messaging and email services would be subjected to the same tough rules as telecoms providers.

Disagreements between EU countries on complex issues such as rules for cookies tracking users' online activities, provisions on detecting and deleting child pornography and consent requirements however have stymied the process.

EU countries need to come up with a stance before they start talks to thrash out a common position with the Commission and European Parliament.

EU ambassadors meeting in Brussels on Friday again reached an impasse, EU officials said.

Tech companies and some EU countries have criticised the ePrivacy proposal for being too restrictive, putting them at loggerheads with privacy activists who back the plan.

"By first watering down the text and now halting the ePrivacy Regulation, the (European) Council takes a stance to protect the interests of online tracking advertisers and to ensure the dominance of big tech," said Diego Naranjo at digital civil rights group European Digital Rights (EDRi).

It is not clear what the next step will be. Croatia, which takes over the EU presidency Jan. 1, may seek to resume the negotiations.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget

Nov 08, 2019
'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
Trump ordered by NY judge to pay $2 million over charitable foundation

Newstracker

Trump ordered by NY judge to pay $2 million over charitable foundation

Nov 08, 2019
Iraqi forces kill six protesters in Baghdad, southern port blocked

Newstracker

Iraqi forces kill six protesters in Baghdad, southern port blocked

Nov 08, 2019
Exclusive: Trump administration moves closer to easing gun exports - sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Trump administration moves closer to easing gun exports - sources

Nov 08, 2019
Tunisia's main parties refuse new government led by moderate Islamists

Newstracker

Tunisia's main parties refuse new government led by moderate Islamists

Nov 08, 2019
Exclusive: Trump administration rule changes to ease gun exports progress, sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Trump administration rule changes to ease gun exports progress, sources

Nov 08, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019