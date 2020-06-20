Saturday, June 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

EU Commission seeks feedback to extending rules ending roaming fees

By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday sought feedback to its planned extension of rules which ended mobile roaming charges across the bloc three years ago, with the move likely to trigger battles between telecoms operators on wholesale price caps.


ReutersJun 20, 2020 00:16:40 IST

EU Commission seeks feedback to extending rules ending roaming fees

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday sought feedback to its planned extension of rules which ended mobile roaming charges across the bloc three years ago, with the move likely to trigger battles between telecoms operators on wholesale price caps.

While EU users do not pay additional charges when making a call, sending a text message or surfing the internet when travelling within the bloc, telecoms providers still have to pay wholesale fees to their counterparts in other countries that connect them.

Wholesale price caps were substantially reduced in 2017, along with the bloc's adoption of the roaming regulation which ended roaming charges. The regulation will expire on June 30 next year.

Operators in northern European countries, whose citizens tend to go abroad for holidays, are keen to pay lower wholesale price caps to networks in southern holiday destinations.

Companies in Mediterranean countries on the other hand are more likely to lobby to keep such caps as high as possible so they can invest in networks to accommodate peak demand during the holiday season.

In its feedback to the Commission's impact assessment of the roaming rules last year, Deutsche Telekom said wholesale rates should not be reduced because commercially agreed discounts meant these are already significantly below the caps.

The Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) in turn wants to further reduce the wholesale price caps to boost mobile virtual network operators which piggyback on rivals' networks.

The Commission said companies, governments, experts, regulators and users have until Sept. 11 to provide feedback.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer

Jun 05, 2020
U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer
Wall Street ends four-day rally in advance of May jobs report

Newstracker

Wall Street ends four-day rally in advance of May jobs report

Jun 05, 2020
ECB sends euro higher, stocks pause after week-long rally

Newstracker

ECB sends euro higher, stocks pause after week-long rally

Jun 05, 2020
Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet

Newstracker

Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet

Jun 05, 2020
Oil prices steady as market awaits clarity on OPEC+ output cuts

Newstracker

Oil prices steady as market awaits clarity on OPEC+ output cuts

Jun 05, 2020
Wall Street retreats after rallying on recovery optimism

Newstracker

Wall Street retreats after rallying on recovery optimism

Jun 05, 2020

science

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020