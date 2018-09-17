Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
Reuters 17 September, 2018 17:16 IST

EU antitrust ruling on 19 October to determine GitHub's acquisition by Microsoft

GitHub is Microsoft’s largest takeover since the company bought LinkedIn for $26 billion in 2016.

EU antitrust regulators will decide by 19 October whether to clear US software giant Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of privately held coding website GitHub.

Microsoft, which wants to acquire the firm to reinforce its cloud computing business against rival Amazon, requested European Union approval for the deal last Friday, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Monday.

Representational image.

The EU competition enforcer can either give the green light with or without demanding concessions, or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns.

GitHub, the world’s largest code host with more than 28 million developers using its platform, is Microsoft’s largest takeover since the company bought LinkedIn for $26 billion in 2016.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has tried to assuage users’ worries that GitHub might favour Microsoft products over competitors after the deal, saying GitHub would continue to be an open platform that works with all public clouds.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


