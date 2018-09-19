Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 19 September, 2018 10:23 IST

EU antitrust regulators to drop lawsuit against Ireland after Apple pays taxes

EU plans to drop legal action against Ireland after Apple paid $15.3 billion in back taxes.

EU antitrust regulators plan to drop legal action against Ireland after iPhone maker Apple paid 13.1 billion euros ($15.3 billion) in back taxes following a regulatory order two years ago, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Apple logo. Image: Facebook

Apple logo. Image: Facebook

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager sued Ireland last year for failing to recover the record amount.

“In light of the full payment by Apple of the illegal State aid it had received from Ireland, Commissioner Vestager will be proposing to the College of Commissioners the withdrawal of this court action,” Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

pollution

European Union targets BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen over anti-pollution technology

Sep 18, 2018

NewsTracker

EU ministers question Poland over rule of law concerns; France, Germany issue 'urgent warning' on judicial crisis

Sep 19, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Nine Members of European Parliament call for all deals with India to be nixed until arrested activists are released

Sep 18, 2018

Apple

EU approves Apple's plan to acquire British music discovery app Shazam

Sep 07, 2018

social media

EU may fine online platforms if they fail to remove extremist content in an hour

Sep 12, 2018

YouTube

German court delays and seeks EU judges' help in YouTube illegal upload case

Sep 14, 2018

science

Environment

Microplastics could be entering the foodchain through mosquito larvae: Study

Sep 19, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonauts on ISS to spacewalk outside the ship, investigate recent leak

Sep 19, 2018

Heart Disease

Heart disease kills twice as many Indians as in 1990, more so in urban states

Sep 19, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis continues to be the world's deadliest infection, WHO report says

Sep 19, 2018