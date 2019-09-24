Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
Essential reportedly confirms that its new device is currently under testing

Rumours were adrift that with Essential Ph-1's poor sales number that the Essential PH-2's being shelved.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 16:39:34 IST

Last we heard about the Essential Phone, designed by Android creator Andy Rubin, there were rumours that the Essential Phone 2 or the Essential Ph-2 is being worked upon. Now reportedly the company has confirmed these rumours in a statement.

Essential reportedly confirms that its new device is currently under testing

Essential Ph-1

Essential has confirmed to the folks over at XDA-Developers that “the Essential team is working on a new product, which is currently in the early stages of testing”. The XDA team itself was conducting an investigation on a smartphone which was spotted testing with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and the Essential team's statement is in response to that. It is entirely possible that when this new Essential device might come with extremely different internals than what it is being tested with it, said the report.

Rumours were adrift that with Essential Ph-1's poor sales number, the camera issues and a data breach the company was on the point of being sold and the Essential PH-2 being shelved. However, it is good to see the company coming out with a new device and we might start getting more details on it soon enough.

Last year Andy Rubin had said on Twitter, "We always have multiple products in development at the same time and we embrace cancelling some in favour of the ones we think will be bigger hits. We are putting all of our efforts towards our future, game-changing products, which include mobile and home products."

