ErosNow is the most engaging OTT platform in India with 68 percent of daily users

Jio is the most preferred network among OTT users in India, followed by Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

tech2 News StaffJun 19, 2019 19:58:28 IST

Online streaming platforms have made been able to penetrate the content provider market quite well in recent years. These platforms include Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Voot, Zee5, ALTBalaji, ErosNow and so on.

According to Counterpoint Research’s 'India OTT Video Content Market Consumer Survey', 89 percent of the users on OTT video content platforms are people in the 16-35 age bracket. If we talk about gender, male users account up to 79 percent.

In terms of location, the majority of the users belong to metro cities with an average of 55 percent of total users and Tier I cities accounting for 36 percent.

Representational image.

According to the survey, Hotstar stands in the first position when it comes to the Indian OTT video content market. It is followed by Amazon’s Prime Video, SonyLIV, Netflix, Voot, Zee5, ALTBalaji, and ErosNow in terms of the percentage of respondents subscribed to each platform.

Engagement Levels of OTT Users. Image: India OTT Video Content Market Survey

In terms of user engagement, the most engaging platform is ErosNow and as per the survey, 68 percent of the users visit the platform on a daily basis. ErosNow has also partnered with Xiaomi and other smart TV brands as 27 percent of users watch its content on smart TVs. It's also the only major Indian OTT platform to partner with Apple for its newly announced Apple TV+ service and is slated to be launched globally later this year. The survey also revealed that nine percent of ErosNow users watch content on the platform for more than 21 hours a week.

The survey says that Hotstar is the most popular local player as it also has good cricket related content and partnerships. About 56 percent of its users are from metro cities and has the highest penetration of non-paying users.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video stand at the second and third place respectively. SonyLIV has the highest number of users from Tier I cities — 40 percent. Voot accounts for the maximum number of female users aged between 16-24 years. As for ALTBalaji, 59 percent of its users are in the 25-35 age group. One interesting insight here is that the maximum number of users of this platform are from Kolkata.

As per the survey, smartphones are the most preferred device that is used by OTT users. In terms of languages, most popular languages are Hindi and English followed by Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and others. The survey also reveals that Jio is the most preferred network among OTT users in India, followed by Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

