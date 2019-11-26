ReutersNov 26, 2019 02:16:26 IST
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson
The move is likely to stir competition with Finland's Nokia
"We already export 40% of all equipment assembled in Brazil to Latin American countries, and it will be no different with 5G," said Eduardo Ricotta, president of Ericsson Latam South, in a phone interview after meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro.
