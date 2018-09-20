Thursday, September 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 20 September, 2018 18:16 IST

Ericsson, Telstra and Qualcomm complete world's first 2 Gbps 4G data call

The live call was achieved using Qualcomm's mobile test platform powered by the Snapdragon X24 LTE.

In a significant development, Ericsson, Telstra, and Qualcomm have successfully completed the worlds first 2 Gbps capable 4G data call using the live commercial network in Queensland, Australia.

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm. Image: Reuters

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm. Image: Reuters

"Together with technology partners Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, Telstra has made the world's first 2 Gbps capable 4G data call using our mobile network in the regional centre of Toowoomba in Queensland," Channa Seneviratne, Executive Director, Network and Infrastructure Engineering — Telstra Operations, said in a statement on Wednesday.

This call follows the 2 Gbps speed demonstration at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February and the further testing in Sweden in June.

"This is the first time the technology has been taken out of the lab and deployed using a real commercial network," Seneviratne said.

The live call was achieved using Qualcomm Technologies' mobile test platform powered by the Snapdragon X24 LTE modem — an Ericsson Radio System base-station Ericsson's Network Software and Ericsson core network.

Success in 5G will depend on a strong underlying 4G network, and this LTE data call over Telstra's live commercial network is an important step forward in the development of 5G.

"We expect to deploy 2 Gbps enabled 4G technology in select locations later in 2018," informed Seneviratne.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Vivo NEX S

Vivo successfully tests 5G-enabled NEX S with the new Qualcomm X50 modem

Sep 11, 2018

5G

Mahindra and Intel announce 5G Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Washington

Sep 11, 2018

HTC testing a new smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Sep 10, 2018

NewsTracker

US-based tech giant Cisco to step up investments in India; to focus on 5G, entrepreneurship

Sep 14, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked images reveal a 5.9-inch display, smaller than the 7 Plus

Sep 19, 2018

Snapdragon Wear

Qualcomm upgrades smartwatch platform, announces Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor

Sep 11, 2018

science

3D Motion

This AI algorithm can create 3D-printed 'motion sculptures' from 2D videos

Sep 20, 2018

Space research

NASA launches a website to show all the ways its research impacts everyday life

Sep 20, 2018

Gut Flora

First bacteria to colonize our gut affects how we fights chronic disease as adults

Sep 20, 2018

Genetics

DNA tests of confiscated tusks leads researchers to ivory trade cartels in Africa

Sep 20, 2018