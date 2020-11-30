FP Trending

Ericsson Mobility has furnished reports that project the total number of people using 5G services at more than 1 billion in the world by the end of 2020. This has been published in the latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility report, which also predicts that four out of every ten mobile subscriptions in 2026 will be 5G. The report said that 5G has witnessed the fastest deployment of any generation of mobile connectivity and that it will account for more than 50 percent of mobile data traffic by the end of the year 2026 when around 3.5 billion people will have a 5G subscription.

Ericsson has traced the introduction of 5G functionalities in both the network and device domains, despite uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the firm has specified that India will see the 5G subscriptions surpass the 350 million mark, which means 27 percent of all mobile subscriptions in 2026. LTE will continue to dominate the percentage with 63 percent mobile subscriptions. The report predicts mobile broadband subscriptions to reach close to 1.2 billion in six years.

With the massive insistence on the internet owing to the pandemic, the average traffic per smartphone user has increased in India greatly in 2020. India has the highest average traffic per smartphone user per month at 15.7 GB per month and as per the prediction, it is expected to reach 37 GB per month in 2026.

The company says by the end of this year, the globe will witness 220 million 5G users given many new networks are currently in the development stage.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson, said that this year has witnessed “society take a big leap towards digitalization” due to the viral pandemic resulting in a quick change in technology.

“5G is entering the next phase, when new devices and applications make the most out of the benefits it provides, while service providers continue to build out 5G. Mobile networks are a critical infrastructure for many aspects of everyday life, and 5G will be key to future economic prosperity,” he added.