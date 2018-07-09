Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 09 July, 2018 15:55 IST

Ericsson announces the expansion 'Connect to Learn' initiative in India

As part of its initiative, Ericsson assisted and trained teachers to use the web-based training modules.

Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson on Monday announced the expansion of its "Connect to Learn" initiative in India under which the company's mobile broadband solutions would provide Internet connectivity to 34 education centers run by Smile Foundation across five regions in India.

A general view of an office of Swedish telecom giant Ericsson is seen in Lund, Sweden.

The centres offer an education programme called the "Smile Twin E-learning Programme" to help unprivileged youth acquire the skills required to get jobs in the retail and service sectors.

Ericsson has helped digitise the programme by developing web-based training modules.

"Thanks to Ericsson, more than 70 percent of the educational material is now digital and the 'Connect to Learn' initiative has made these training modules interactive and engaging, which promote student interest and participation," said Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation, a New Delhi-based NGO.

As part of its initiative, Ericsson assisted and trained teachers to use the web-based training modules and integrate them with traditional teaching methods. The company also donated computers to the centres.

Launched in 2010 with the purpose of increasing access to quality education, especially for girls, through the integration of technology tools and digital learning resources in schools across the globe, the "Connect to Learn" initiative has so far touched more than 120,000 students in 25 countries.

