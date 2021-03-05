FP Trending

Epos has launched a new series of headsets Adapt 100 in India. The wired headset series has been designed to match the needs of office professionals. Part of the Demant Group of Denmark, Epos had debuted in the Indian market in December last year. Now, it has expanded its headset range in the country with the launch of the Adapt 100 series. As per a company release, the headset is powered with EPOS Voice technology that offers a noise-canceling microphone in order to optimise the user’s voice. This will also lead to the betterment of calls, no matter where the user takes them.

The wired headgear comes with Epos ActiveGard technology which will help protect users from acoustic shock, as per the firm.

Marketed to suit the needs of office professionals, the Adapt 100 series is touted to provide comfortable wear for long meetings and clear-cut sound even when on the go. The headsets will offer all-day comfort as these come with large on-ear leatherette or foam earpads. Also, the product is lightweight and ergonomic. It features a boom arm that can be folded towards the mouth or away, depending upon whether the user has a call to attend or not.

The Adapt 130T USB II, Adapt 130T USB-C II, Adapt 135T USB II, Adapt 135T USB-C II, Adapt 160T USB II, Adapt 160T USB-C II, Adapt 165T USB II, and Adapt 165T USB-C II have been certified for Microsoft Teams. These can be easily launched by clicking a button on call control. The headsets come with a 3.5 mm jack, and USB-A or USB-C connectors.

Jesper Kock Vice President, Research and Development, said, “The past year has been a testament to the earlier unnoticed significance of audio quality for business continuity, going ahead with hybrid workspace models, mitigating the gap on that front becomes pivotal. With our strong sound and innovation legacy, the ADAPT range of headsets will allow professionals to stay agile, achieve more”.