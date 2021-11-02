Tuesday, November 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Epic Games to pull Fortnite out of China after government crackdown on tech and gaming firms

In September, officials said they wanted to curb addiction in the gaming-mad nation and announced cuts to the amount of time children can spend playing online and ordering players to use ID cards when registering.


Agence France-PresseNov 02, 2021 16:10:51 IST

US tech giant Epic Games said it will shut down its popular survival game Fortnite in China, months after authorities imposed a series of strict curbs on the world's biggest gaming market as part of a sweeping crackdown on the technology sector.

Beijing has embarked on a wide-ranging regulatory clampdown on a number of industries in a drive to tighten its control of the economy, with tech firms taking the brunt of the pain.

In September, officials said they wanted to curb addiction in the gaming-mad nation by announcing drastic cuts to the amount of time children can spend playing online and ordering players to use ID cards when registering.

Representational Fortnite Image.

Representational Fortnite Image.

The moves dealt a severe blow to companies' ability to make profits and sent the share prices of gaming firms tumbling.

Now, Epic has pulled the plug on Fortnite, saying it will shut down the massively popular game on 15 November.

"Fortnite China's Beta test has reached an end, and the servers will be closed soon," it said in a statement. "On 15 November at 11am, we will turn off game servers, and players will no longer be able to log in."

Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent, which has a large stake in Epic, were down Tuesday.

The move brings an end to a long-running test of Epic's version of Fortnite specifically created for the Chinese market, where content is policed for excessive violence.

The Chinese test version was released in 2018, but Fortnite never received the government's green light for a formal launch as approvals for new games slowed.

The action-packed shooter and world-building game is one of the most popular in the world, boasting more than 350 million users -- more than the population of the United States.

Industry crackdown

Epic is the second US-based company to pull a popular product from China in recent weeks, after Microsoft announced in October that it will close its career-oriented social network LinkedIn.

In September, hundreds of Chinese video game makers including Tencent vowed to better police their products for "politically harmful" content and enforce curbs on underage players, as they looked to fall in line with government demands.

The 213 gaming firms promised in a joint statement to ban content that was "politically harmful, historically nihilistic, dirty and pornographic, bloody and terrifying".

Chinese gaming firms have also been ordered by regulators to stop focusing on profit and gaining fans, with enterprises that are seen as flouting rules threatened with punishment.

Fortnite's announcement was met with sadness from fans in China, who took to social media to mourn the loss of the game.

"I'm genuinely crying so hard –- I was just playing with my boyfriend and was really looking forward to what was coming next," one Weibo user wrote. "This is just so sudden."

Many said they had poured hundreds of hours into building up their characters and social networks on the game.

Multiple Fortnite fan accounts on Weibo shared a link to a petition where players urged Epic to transfer players' data to servers outside China, writing they would lose the gaming data with "our heart and mind" stored in it.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

facebook

India ranked third globally in Facebook Gaming sessions between July-August, with 234 million sessions recorded

Oct 27, 2021
India ranked third globally in Facebook Gaming sessions between July-August, with 234 million sessions recorded
No more up, up and away! China cracks down on its skyscraper projects

FirstData

No more up, up and away! China cracks down on its skyscraper projects

Oct 29, 2021
Bill Gates was warned in 2008 over inappropriate emails to Microsoft female employee

NewsTracker

Bill Gates was warned in 2008 over inappropriate emails to Microsoft female employee

Oct 19, 2021
China has been aggressor against India along Himalayan border, says US diplomat

NewsTracker

China has been aggressor against India along Himalayan border, says US diplomat

Oct 21, 2021
New York school district bans Halloween costumes inspired from South Korean series 'Squid Game'

NewsTracker

New York school district bans Halloween costumes inspired from South Korean series 'Squid Game'

Oct 29, 2021
Dark clouds over Himalayas: Analysing China’s new Land Border Law and why India needs to be more aggressive

Dark clouds over Himalayas: Analysing China’s new Land Border Law and why India needs to be more aggressive

Oct 27, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021