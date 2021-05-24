FP Trending

OSS Infocom, importer and authorised distributor for LetsBfit Wellness Inc. Canada, has launched eOnz Elite Smartwatch in India. The smartwatch is available on the official website of LetsBfit and all leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ and Paytm Mall. Equipped with a high-end optical sensor, the smartwatch has sensors for observing blood oxygen level, heart rate and sleep patterns. With the help of Bluetooth, users can connect their smartphone with the watch and get notifications for SMS, social networking applications like WhatsApp, Skype, Twitter, and more.

There is an increase in demand for pulse oximeters and the eOnz Elite Smartwatch can fulfill the same. The smartwatch has a 30 days standby time and a 14-day-long battery life. It provides users with an impressive display as it is equipped with a 1.79-inch AMOLED screen.

Available in two colours namely, black and rose gold, the eOnz Elite Smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,990. There are also multiple options available for the strap of eOnz Elite Smartwatch including silicon, leather, metal and nylon. Users of eOnz Elite Smartwatch can wear it in any weather condition as it has an ip68 rated waterproof body.

Apart from the health monitoring sensors, the smartwatch is also equipped with sports data monitoring features. eOnz Elite Smartwatch users can keep a track of their workouts, with the watch recording their daily steps and calories burned.

OSS Infocom was established in 2014 as a distribution company. The company manages high visibility merchandising in both offline and online mode.