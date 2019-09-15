Sunday, September 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Engineers Day 2019: Remembering M Visvesvaraya on his 158th birth anniversary

Visvesvaraya earned a celebratory status for designing a flood protection system to protect the city of Hyderabad.


tech2 News StaffSep 15, 2019 10:33:30 IST

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a scholar, statesman, educationist and the most celebrated engineer in India, was born 158 years ago today in the village of Muddenahalli in the Kingdom of Mysore (now in Karnataka).

This day, every year since 1968, is celebrated as the Engineers Day in India, to recognise the contribution of engineers' in the development of the nation. Visvesvaraya was responsible for the construction of Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore. He was the chief engineer in the project. He was also the chief designer of the flood protection system of Hyderabad.

He also designed and patented the automatic weir floodgates, which were first installed at the Khadakwasla reservoir in Pune in 1903. He is believed to have transformed Mysore into the 'model state' of the India.

Engineers Day 2019: Remembering M Visvesvaraya on his 158th birth anniversary

Mi Visvesvaraya

His achievements, especially for the flood protection system in Hyderabad, were recognised by the Indian government, and he was awarded a Bharta Ratna in 1955. He was also awarded the British Knighthood by Kind George V.

Visvesvaraya started studying at the Wesleyan Mission High School in 1875. Later he joined the Central College from where he graduated with distinction. He then moved to Pune to join the College of Science to study engineering, where he passed his engineering examination in 1883, standing first. He specialised in Civil Engineering.

Visvesvaraya took up a job with the Public Works Department (PWD) of Bombay (now Mumbai) and was later invited to join the Indian Irrigation Commission.

As part of his usual work in the Public Works Department he was engaged in road construction, maintenance of public buildings and laying out plans for city developments, in many important towns.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

ConnectTheDots

Cauvery dispute: River depletion is a disaster unfolding in the country, need sustainable solution

Aug 23, 2017
Cauvery dispute: River depletion is a disaster unfolding in the country, need sustainable solution
Cauvery water dispute: Farmers and activists of Mandya protest against SC directive

NewsTracker

Cauvery water dispute: Farmers and activists of Mandya protest against SC directive

Sep 06, 2016
On Engineer's Day, here's remembering M Visvesvaraya, whose name is synonymous with vision and progress

Shareworthy

On Engineer's Day, here's remembering M Visvesvaraya, whose name is synonymous with vision and progress

Sep 15, 2016
Siddaramaiah bats for regional languages in primary schools, says learning in mother tongue makes understanding easy

NewsTracker

Siddaramaiah bats for regional languages in primary schools, says learning in mother tongue makes understanding easy

Nov 01, 2017
Why engineers shouldn't be afraid to quit their IT careers to pursue a different field

Shareworthy

Why engineers shouldn't be afraid to quit their IT careers to pursue a different field

Sep 15, 2016
Engineer’s Day: Twitterati couldn't resist making fun of the profession on their day

Shareworthy

Engineer’s Day: Twitterati couldn't resist making fun of the profession on their day

Sep 15, 2016

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019