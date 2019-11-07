Thursday, November 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Engineering model competition opened at IISF by Minister of Sci-Tech Dr Harsh Vardhan

The models displayed at the event range from tech that make existing machines cheaper to finding ways to help disabled people.


India Science WireNov 07, 2019 10:56:05 IST

Minister of Science and Technology, Health and Family Welfare and Earth Sciences Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday inaugurated an engineering model competition at the ongoing India International Science Festival here.

The competition has brought together several students from across the country under one roof to showcase their innovative ideas. The competition was held at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (CSIR-IICB). It witnessed participation of around 200 students from across the country.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said the government was always open to innovative ideas and welcomed students to take up start-ups too.  He pointed out that over two lakh innovative ideas have been developed and showcased by organisations like National Innovation Foundation in Ahmedabad.

Engineering model competition opened at IISF by Minister of Sci-Tech Dr Harsh Vardhan

Minister Mohamed Jamal along with S&T Minister of India Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Higher Ed. of Afghanistan Abdul Balakarzai and the Education Minister of Bhutan Jai Bir Rai. Image credit: Twitter

Appreciating the models prepared by the students, he particularly mentioned a model that has been made by one visually impaired student and he said that such kind of ideas would be further taken up.

He said that as science and technology, apart from being used as intellectual assets, can give solutions to various problems that we are facing. “Innovation coefficient is very important and the Prime Minister encourages youngsters for their innovative ideas. India can harness young talent and students can give solutions to each and every existing problem,” Dr Harsh Vardhan added.

He emphasised that even if someone is underprivileged, one should keep on making efforts to achieve their goals and problems faced by him in his condition can help him find scientific solutions to problems.

The exhibition has 108 models that are on display and addressing the exhibitors Dr Harsh Vardhan said that this exhibition should not be the end of their hard work. They should keep making efforts towards entrepreneurship and start-ups.

The models displayed at the event show that India's youth is not short of creativity. From technologies to make existing machines cost-effective to developing assistive technologies for disabled people, this event was an inspiration for dreamers, achievers and the curious minds.

The minister interacted with students and encouraged to think how these models can be taken up to the next level. “Choose any subject for innovation and make efforts. Do not get disheartened if you do not attempt success at once. Keep going and keep working hard till you achieve it,” he said.

During a session on science communication in Indian languages, Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad Urdu University, Hyderabad, stressed the importance of communicating science through regional languages. The thinking and behaviour of a society depend on what they read, he said. Scientific attitude can be propagated only if it is delivered in one’s local language.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi to inaugurate 5th India International Science Festival in Kolkata today; PM to address IISF gathering via video

Nov 05, 2019
Narendra Modi to inaugurate 5th India International Science Festival in Kolkata today; PM to address IISF gathering via video
Tesla starts selling its affordable sedan Model 3 with autopilot functionality in China

Tesla

Tesla starts selling its affordable sedan Model 3 with autopilot functionality in China

Oct 26, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia: PM urges global investors to benefit from India's start-up system, promises 'highest returns'

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia: PM urges global investors to benefit from India's start-up system, promises 'highest returns'

Oct 29, 2019
Startups will never be harassed, govt taking steps to promote them, says Piyush Goyal

NewsTracker

Startups will never be harassed, govt taking steps to promote them, says Piyush Goyal

Oct 31, 2019
Honda's Manesar plant employees observe tool-down strike to protest sacking of 400 contract workers

NewsTracker

Honda's Manesar plant employees observe tool-down strike to protest sacking of 400 contract workers

Nov 06, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019