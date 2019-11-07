India Science Wire

Minister of Science and Technology, Health and Family Welfare and Earth Sciences Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday inaugurated an engineering model competition at the ongoing India International Science Festival here.

The competition has brought together several students from across the country under one roof to showcase their innovative ideas. The competition was held at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (CSIR-IICB). It witnessed participation of around 200 students from across the country.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said the government was always open to innovative ideas and welcomed students to take up start-ups too. He pointed out that over two lakh innovative ideas have been developed and showcased by organisations like National Innovation Foundation in Ahmedabad.

Appreciating the models prepared by the students, he particularly mentioned a model that has been made by one visually impaired student and he said that such kind of ideas would be further taken up.

He said that as science and technology, apart from being used as intellectual assets, can give solutions to various problems that we are facing. “Innovation coefficient is very important and the Prime Minister encourages youngsters for their innovative ideas. India can harness young talent and students can give solutions to each and every existing problem,” Dr Harsh Vardhan added.

He emphasised that even if someone is underprivileged, one should keep on making efforts to achieve their goals and problems faced by him in his condition can help him find scientific solutions to problems.

The exhibition has 108 models that are on display and addressing the exhibitors Dr Harsh Vardhan said that this exhibition should not be the end of their hard work. They should keep making efforts towards entrepreneurship and start-ups.

The models displayed at the event show that India's youth is not short of creativity. From technologies to make existing machines cost-effective to developing assistive technologies for disabled people, this event was an inspiration for dreamers, achievers and the curious minds.

The minister interacted with students and encouraged to think how these models can be taken up to the next level. “Choose any subject for innovation and make efforts. Do not get disheartened if you do not attempt success at once. Keep going and keep working hard till you achieve it,” he said.

During a session on science communication in Indian languages, Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad Urdu University, Hyderabad, stressed the importance of communicating science through regional languages. The thinking and behaviour of a society depend on what they read, he said. Scientific attitude can be propagated only if it is delivered in one’s local language.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.