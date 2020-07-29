tech2 News Staff

Unicode Consortium had announced in April that the release of 2021 emojis will be delayed by six months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Emojipedia, a voting member of the Unicode Consortium, has now revealed a minor update — Emoji 13.1 — that will make its way to the users in 2021.

Reportedly, a Zoom meeting was conducted in April 2020 where it was decided that the focus will be on creating an emoji release (Emoji 13.1) that does not require any new code points.

The new emojis include different skin tones for couple emojis, face in clouds, a new spiral-eyed face, mended heart, and gender options for bearded emojis.

The report reveals that Emoji 13.1 will roll out in October 2020. Every year, new emojis are rolled out between March and June. However, it is also reported that emojis that were set to launch in 2020 remain unaffected and the 117 new emojis that were approved in January will still come to most phones throughout 2020.