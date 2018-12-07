Friday, December 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Emily, the singing donkey, goes viral, becomes internet's new favourite pet

Apparently, Emily sings when she is offered her favourite treats.

tech2 News Staff Dec 07, 2018 18:44 PM IST

Remember the singing donkey from Ireland that went viral earlier this year? He seemed quite an exception with his sweeter-than-a-bray voice, right. Turns out, all this while, India had an even better singing donkey in its fields, waiting to be discovered. Until now.

Emily, the singing donkey.

Emily, the singing donkey.

RESQ Charitable Trust, a non-government organisation, has shared a video of a donkey named Emily, who has startled the internet with her high-note singing. Emily's video on Facebook and Instagram has become very popular with close to 4,500 views on Facebook.

While watching Emily sing is super interesting itself, the reason why she does it is even more adorable.

Times of India spoke to Tina Mohandas from the NGO’s communications team, who said, "Emily is extremely fond of food, and when she is offered her favourite treats, she tends to serenade in the only way she can, which we believe is her way of saying thank you, and I love you".

via GIPHY

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

also see

Instagram Story

Instagram's new feature will allow users to share stories only with 'Close Friends'

Nov 30, 2018

SocialMediaStalkersGuide

Alia, Varun wrap shoot for Kalank; Taapsee Pannu's Mission Mangal look: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Nov 24, 2018

Instagram

Instagram feature letting users shop from their feed is coming to India in 2019

Dec 06, 2018

Instagram

Instagram is reportedly testing a new card-based UI for Android and iOS

Dec 04, 2018

SocialMediaStalkersGuide

Priyanka Chopra's house decorated ahead of wedding with Nick Jonas: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Nov 26, 2018

SocialMediaStalkersGuide

Alia Bhatt wishes Shaheen on birthday; MCU directors' reunion on set of The Mandalorian: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Nov 28, 2018

science

Dark Matter

New 'dark fluid' theory could explain why 95 percent of the universe is 'missing'

Dec 07, 2018

Pollution

Air pollution in India has a bigger health burdern than tobacco use, study reports

Dec 07, 2018

Health

Man coughs up a massive, intact blood clot shaped perfectly like his lung passages

Dec 07, 2018

Renewable Energy

Ladakh's Puga fields has highest potential for geothermal production in India: Analysis

Dec 07, 2018