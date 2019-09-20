Friday, September 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Embattled Facebook CEO Zuckerberg seeks to mend fences in Washington

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill for a second day on Thursday as part of an effort by the social media giant to mend its reputation as it faces a slew of government investigations. Zuckerberg, who is also Facebook's founder, is due to meet in Washington with Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and John Cornyn of Texas among others.


ReutersSep 20, 2019 00:16:02 IST

Embattled Facebook CEO Zuckerberg seeks to mend fences in Washington

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill for a second day on Thursday as part of an effort by the social media giant to mend its reputation as it faces a slew of government investigations.

Zuckerberg, who is also Facebook's founder, is due to meet in Washington with Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and John Cornyn of Texas among others. He has other meetings planned for Friday on Capitol Hill.

Discussions on Wednesday with lawmakers focused mainly on election security and data privacy concerns, sources close to the meetings said.

A person briefed on the matter said Zuckerberg was also expected to hold meetings with the Trump administration. Facebook and the White House both declined to say if Zuckerberg would meet with President Donald Trump.

Facebook has spent the last several years under fire for a string of lapses including inappropriately sharing information belonging to 87 million users with a now-defunct British political consultancy, triggering a $5 billion fine.

The social media giant, which is an advertising powerhouse, faces antitrust investigations by the Federal Trade Commission and a number of state attorneys general, as well as numerous legislative proposals that seek to restrict how it operates.

It may also face an antitrust probe by the U.S. Justice Department, and Senator Lee was critical of what he saw as duplication in federal investigations in a hearing on Tuesday.

Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat and vice chair of the Intelligence Committee, helped organize a dinner for Zuckerberg with other senators at the company's request, Warner spokeswoman Rachel Cohen said Wednesday evening.

At an unnamed restaurant, the senators and Zuckerberg discussed "the role and responsibility of social media platforms in protecting our democracy, and what steps Congress should take to defend our elections, protect consumer data, and encourage competition in the social media space," she said.

Senator Richard Blumenthal was among those at the dinner, and called the discussions serious and substantive.

"It’s no secret that I’ve been a tough critic of Facebook, so I was glad for the opportunity to discuss my concerns directly with Mr. Zuckerberg," Blumenthal said in a statement. "I focused on the challenges of privacy safeguards and I welcome the strong, constructive interest shown by Mr. Zuckerberg."

The Facebook chief met on Wednesday with Senator Maria Cantwell, one of several lawmakers working to draft online privacy legislation.

Cantwell and Zuckerberg met for more than half an hour in her office to discuss privacy and election security, according to a source knowledgeable about the meeting.

Senator John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican and former chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, said that Zuckerberg was meeting with Democrats on the panel but did not name them.

"I hope he raises the issue of privacy too," he said. "We've been trying to get a privacy bill going and I think he can have some influence, especially with some Democratic members on that issue."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Tim Ryan; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Asian shares up as Brexit, Hong Kong progress lifts mood

Sep 05, 2019
Asian shares up as Brexit, Hong Kong progress lifts mood
Oil prices slip after surprise build in U.S. inventories

Newstracker

Oil prices slip after surprise build in U.S. inventories

Sep 05, 2019
Dozen Goldman Sachs partners could possibly exit by 2019-end: WSJ

Newstracker

Dozen Goldman Sachs partners could possibly exit by 2019-end: WSJ

Sep 05, 2019
Exclusive: In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back

Newstracker

Exclusive: In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back

Sep 05, 2019
Facebook, tech companies meet with U.S intelligence on 2020 election strategy

Newstracker

Facebook, tech companies meet with U.S intelligence on 2020 election strategy

Sep 05, 2019
Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?

Newstracker

Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?

Sep 05, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019