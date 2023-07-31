Elon Musk’s X is now sharing X’s ad revenue with all creators; Here’s how to cash in

X, formerly known as Twitter, has launched a new program designed to assist creators in earning money through ad revenue. This opportunity is open to Twitter and X Blue subscribers worldwide, including India. To qualify, creators need an X Blue subscription, a minimum of 15 million post impressions in the last three months, and at least 500 followers.

The company’s goal is to keep the process as straightforward as possible for all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers. Once you meet the criteria and join the program, you can start receiving payouts if your earnings exceed $50. However, the exact method used by X to calculate the payout value has not been disclosed in the support document.

For creators who meet the requirements and set up their payout details, payments will begin from the week of July 31. The process is uncomplicated, and all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers can take part as long as they meet the criteria and join the program.

Creators have the option to independently set up Ads Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions. To receive their earnings, they must have a Stripe account for payouts. It’s essential to adhere to the Ads Revenue Share Terms, including Creator Monetization Standards and the X Rules, to avoid being excluded from the program.

It’s worth noting that X reserves the right to modify or cancel the program at any time, possibly due to business, financial, or legal reasons. Notably, Twitter had recently introduced a similar ads revenue-sharing program for creators, providing payouts to some of them. Now, with the introduction of X Blue, more creators have an opportunity to monetize their content and earn from their creative efforts.

The ad revenue-sharing program was launched on July 14, 2023, following Elon Musk’s initial announcement in February of the same year. While the program is still in its early stages, it has the potential to become a significant income source for creators.

Under this initiative, creators will receive 50 per cent of the revenue generated from ads that appear in the replies to their tweets. However, the program is exclusively available to verified users who have paid for a blue checkmark. To be eligible, creators must have accumulated at least 15 million impressions on their posts within the last three months and have a minimum of 500 followers.