Elon Musk’s X held in contempt of court fined $350,000 in Trump’s 2020 election case

According to newly released court documents, the special counsel tasked with investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election initially faced difficulties but ultimately managed to gain access to the former President’s X account.

These documents made public on Wednesday, reveal that Elon Musk’s X was slow in providing the desired information about Trump’s actions before January 6 due to its objection to not being allowed to inform Trump about the investigation. As a consequence, a judge held X in contempt and imposed a fine of $350,000.

X wanted to alert Trump

Reports from outlets including Politico indicate that redacted court papers from the DC Court of Appeals describe how special counsel Jack Smith executed a search warrant against X in January of this year.

The specifics of what information was obtained remain unclear, but it is conceivable that certain details from Trump’s account contributed to his second federal indictment in the current year, related to his attempts to reverse the election outcome. He was recently charged with multiple criminal counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US government.

To avoid alerting Trump or his associates, X was prohibited from disclosing any details about the warrant. However, initial attempts to serve the warrant were unsuccessful as the company was unresponsive. After approximately a week and after contacting a lawyer at X, the company objected to releasing the information citing First Amendment concerns. The court opinion highlights that X didn’t fully comply “until three days after a court-ordered deadline.”

Musk and X fought the warrant hard

While the company did provide “some records,” it hesitated to furnish all the information requested by the special counsel. X cited a nondisclosure order as the reason for its initial reluctance, which led to a legal battle lasting two months and culminating in the company being fined $350,000 for the delay. X appealed the decision by US District Court Judge Beryl Howell to enforce the warrant.

The appeals court panel upheld Judge Howell’s decision, with Judge Florence explaining that not enforcing the nondisclosure order would have compromised the investigation’s security and integrity, as the main purpose of the order was to prevent the former President from learning about the existence of the warrant.

The opinion also states that suggestions akin to X’s proposal of informing the former President’s legal team or representatives about the warrant, with an expectation of maintaining its confidentiality, were deemed “impractical.”