Elon Musk's SpaceX to raise $250 million, valuing it at $36 billion - CNBC

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise about $250 million (192.7 million pounds), taking the private rocket company's valuation to about $36 billion, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the financing. The company plans to raise the amount at a price of $220 per share and the latest funding round is not expected to close until the second week of March, according to the report https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/21/spacex-raising-250-million-elon-musks-company-valuation-36-billion.html


ReutersFeb 22, 2020 01:16:00 IST

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise about $250 million (192.7 million pounds), taking the private rocket company's valuation to about $36 billion, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the financing.

The company plans to raise the amount at a price of $220 per share and the latest funding round is not expected to close until the second week of March, according to the report https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/21/spacex-raising-250-million-elon-musks-company-valuation-36-billion.html.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

SpaceX has been launching Starlink satellites in batches of 60 since May and currently has 240 orbiting Earth. The company aims to make the broadband internet service operational by the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

