Elon Musk’s ‘Not A Flamethrower’ flamethrower has now arrived in the hands of consumers, and it's divided the internet in two

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Jun 12, 2018 17:11 PM IST

Last weekend, Elon Musk’s Boring Company started to deliver its newest toy, the not-a-flamethrower, to its customers.

At the Boring Company's pick-up party for the Not A Flamethrower.

Until now, over 20,000 units of the $500 not-a-flamethrower have been sold, with the first 1,000 units being distributed at an event at the Boring Company's HQ in Los Angeles. Musk called the event the “pick-up party” and people gathered in long queues to be a part of it.

Now, on one hand, a lot of people were excited about the flamethrower. They queued up, got the device home, made videos and said all good things about it. On the other hand, there are a large number of people who disapprove of the new Boring Company product. Safety is the biggest concern. For that matter, the name of the product, which went from the more descriptive but less interesting Flamethrower to the more tongue-in-cheek Not-A-Flamethrower owing to shipping and customs regulations, which restrict the transport of anything termed a flamethrower.

The rather irreverent jab at govt regulations caught the attention of several critics.

Of course, there were more fans than critics. People even suggested some alternate names for the flamethrower:

However, the real division was between the haters and lovers of the products, and it’s a an interesting contrast. Here goes the lovers:

Here goes the haters

But with a haters-gonna-hate attitude, Musk soon tweeted the “best way to use” the flamethrower and what not to do.

And oh, they have bundled a fire extinguisher for safety!

The popularity of the Not A Flamethrower genuinely raises concerns, especially because the safety instruction of the product sound more like a joke. Recently, YouTuber Justine Ezarik unboxed the device in a video, in which the tech reviewer Faruk Korkmaz commented, "Read the terms, they're not joking. Even though it's written in a joking manner."

What are your thoughts? Do you think a flamethrower should be sold in a market like any other toy? Would you buy one?


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 17:11 PM


