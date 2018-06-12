Last weekend, Elon Musk’s Boring Company started to deliver its newest toy, the not-a-flamethrower, to its customers.

Until now, over 20,000 units of the $500 not-a-flamethrower have been sold, with the first 1,000 units being distributed at an event at the Boring Company's HQ in Los Angeles. Musk called the event the “pick-up party” and people gathered in long queues to be a part of it.

First 1000 Boring Company Flamethrowers being picked up today! pic.twitter.com/hBMp5fGzAB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

Now, on one hand, a lot of people were excited about the flamethrower. They queued up, got the device home, made videos and said all good things about it. On the other hand, there are a large number of people who disapprove of the new Boring Company product. Safety is the biggest concern. For that matter, the name of the product, which went from the more descriptive but less interesting Flamethrower to the more tongue-in-cheek Not-A-Flamethrower owing to shipping and customs regulations, which restrict the transport of anything termed a flamethrower.

Almost forgot! Due to recent regulatory/customs rules enacted to inhibit transport of anything called a Flamethrower, we have renamed our product: “Not a Flamethrower”. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

The rather irreverent jab at govt regulations caught the attention of several critics.

So in states where you’re not allowed to sell cars directly, can you open showrooms with a sign that says, “Internet Café”? — Owning a Tesla in the City (@lexiheft) June 9, 2018

Kind of glad. Wouldn't want to live in a country where the government let flamethrowers be legally transported. Then again, we allow open access to military-style assault weapons, so just change the name AR-15 and you'll be all good. — Gary Mottola (@graymottola) June 9, 2018

Of course, there were more fans than critics. People even suggested some alternate names for the flamethrower:

“Brush reduction thermal applicator “

“BBQ charcoal igniter “

“Citronella mosquito repellent candle initiator” — Doug S. (@boxerdoug) June 9, 2018

Thermal weed remover. — Rick (@Rothbardian1627) June 10, 2018

Or “not not a Flamethrower” — Bereket (@Tesfatsion) June 9, 2018

Notn't a flamethrower — Dexter (@dmarksbarber) June 9, 2018

"Creme Brulee Torch (LARGE)" — รς๏tt ๏l๔Ŧเєl๔ (@scuttlefield) June 10, 2018

How about portable dragoon?? XD — Fer Lara (@elpesto) June 9, 2018

! better a liquid Flashlight — ed bleakney (@ed_bleakney) June 11, 2018

Should have called it a flame blower — ed bleakney (@ed_bleakney) June 11, 2018

Yesn't a flamethrower — Max Zalinko (@MaxZzed) June 9, 2018

However, the real division was between the haters and lovers of the products, and it’s a an interesting contrast. Here goes the lovers:

Picked up “Not A Flamethrower” in LA. Convinced some drunks to let us spook their neighbors with it. Checked it at the airport as “a toy.” Got “randomly selected” 3 times between the 2 of us, reaking if propane. Item itself was never flagged. Here’s CPD photobombing the finale: pic.twitter.com/ou37zhqyK9 — Johnny Xmas (@J0hnnyXm4s) June 11, 2018

I made a mess... but loving my flamethrower hahahahaha. Can’t wait for you guys to see these videos! @iPhonedo pic.twitter.com/SgqkMOgaaV — Justine Ezarik (@ijustine) June 10, 2018

Just want to say thanks to @elonmusk , the @boringcompany not-a-flamethrower is the best 500$ I’ve ever spent pic.twitter.com/MFQbx0dPSD — Brendan Finn (@Brf1998Finn) June 11, 2018

Here goes the haters

i don’t think america has a way back from “the guy who claims to be able to fix the largest metro area’s transit crisis is also the guy who wants to fund it by selling flamethrowers to the general public” — noah kulwin (@nkulw) June 11, 2018

There’s no legitimate reason for anyone to casually own a flamethrower. Yet this is being marketed a cool toy for man-children with way too much disposable income. https://t.co/7MsH6oUroI — Jonathan McIntosh (@radicalbytes) June 9, 2018

what the fuck are you gonna do with a flamethrower you freakin epic le bacon CEO of a startup ass favourite show is Entourage ass wearing sneakers with jeans to the office ass bitches — lucy valentine (@LucyXIV) June 11, 2018

I set a Google alert for 'flamethrower incident' — Robin Seemangal (@nova_road) June 10, 2018

Flamethrower obv best way to light your fireplace/BBQ. No more need to use a dainty “match” to ignite! If no wood, just drop your flamethrower in fire place! It will generate way more warmth than a quaint pile of logs. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

But with a haters-gonna-hate attitude, Musk soon tweeted the “best way to use” the flamethrower and what not to do.

Flamethrower obv best way to light your fireplace/BBQ. No more need to use a dainty “match” to ignite! If no wood, just drop your flamethrower in fire place! It will generate way more warmth than a quaint pile of logs. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

Terms & conditions for “Not-a-Flamethrower” Please use as directed to avoid unintentionally burning things down. For simple & concise instructions, we drew upon wisdom in great Dr Seuss book “Green Eggs and Ham”. #ThrowFlamesResponsibly pic.twitter.com/kgj8W8EOLJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

And oh, they have bundled a fire extinguisher for safety!

Each flamethrower comes with a state-of-the-art The Boring Company brand fire extinguisher. Will offer a TBC ice blaster before the dry season starts in winter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

The popularity of the Not A Flamethrower genuinely raises concerns, especially because the safety instruction of the product sound more like a joke. Recently, YouTuber Justine Ezarik unboxed the device in a video, in which the tech reviewer Faruk Korkmaz commented, "Read the terms, they're not joking. Even though it's written in a joking manner."

What are your thoughts? Do you think a flamethrower should be sold in a market like any other toy? Would you buy one?