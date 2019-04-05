Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk's job at Tesla likely safe even if held in contempt in SEC case

By Brendan Pierson and Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk should be subjected to greater oversight and the potential for additional fines if he is held in contempt for violating his recent fraud settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a lawyer for the regulator said at a Thursday court hearing.

ReutersApr 05, 2019 02:06:06 IST

Elon Musks job at Tesla likely safe even if held in contempt in SEC case

By Brendan Pierson and Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk should be subjected to greater oversight and the potential for additional fines if he is held in contempt for violating his recent fraud settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a lawyer for the regulator said at a Thursday court hearing.

But the lawyer, Cheryl Crumpton, did not recommend that Musk face possible removal from Tesla's board or as chief executive if held in contempt, lifting a possible drag on Tesla's share price.

Tesla shares recouped some of their earlier losses after Crumpton spoke, and were down 7.3 percent in mid-afternoon trading.

Crumpton spoke at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan.

The judge is considering whether Musk should be held in contempt over a Feb. 19 tweet, where the SEC said he improperly posted material information about Tesla's vehicle production outlook without first seeking approval from company lawyers.

According to the SEC, pre-approval had been a core element of the settlement, which resolved a lawsuit over Musk's tweet last Aug. 7 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review


also see

Newstracker

Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient,' seeks full report

Mar 24, 2019
Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient,' seeks full report
Houston petrochemical disaster stretches to sixth day, impacting key port

Newstracker

Houston petrochemical disaster stretches to sixth day, impacting key port

Mar 24, 2019
Missouri River flooding causes water treatment issues in Kansas City

Newstracker

Missouri River flooding causes water treatment issues in Kansas City

Mar 24, 2019
Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway

Newstracker

Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway

Mar 24, 2019
Death toll from southern Africa cyclone, floods exceeds 700

Newstracker

Death toll from southern Africa cyclone, floods exceeds 700

Mar 24, 2019
Bulgarian justice minister resigns over real estate deal

Newstracker

Bulgarian justice minister resigns over real estate deal

Mar 24, 2019

science

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019
India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Air Pollution

India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Apr 04, 2019
Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Baby Corals

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Apr 04, 2019
Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Dark Matter

Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Apr 04, 2019