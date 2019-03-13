Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk's defense of Tesla tweet to get a response from US SEC

The renewed public battle between Tesla’s chief executive and the SEC adds pressure on Musk.

Reuters Mar 13, 2019 15:11:47 IST

The top U.S. securities regulator received permission from a federal judge on Tuesday to respond to Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk’s arguments that his Twitter post about the electric vehicle maker’s production volume did not violate his recent fraud settlement.

Elon Musks defense of Tesla tweet to get a response from US SEC

Elon Musk was forced to step down as Tesla chairman.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has until March 19 to file a brief, and U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan gave both parties until March 26 to request an evidentiary hearing.

The SEC had asked the court to hold Musk in contempt, saying his February 19 tweet violated a September fraud settlement barring him from sharing material information about Tesla on social media without the company’s preapproval.

The renewed public battle between Tesla’s chief executive and the SEC adds pressure on Musk, the public face of Tesla, who is struggling to make the company profitable after cutting the price of its Model 3 sedan to $35,000.

On Monday, Musk argued in a filing that his “single, immaterial” tweet to his more than 24 million Twitter followers claiming the electric vehicle-maker would produce around 500,000 cars in 2019 did not violate that agreement.

Lawyers for Musk said the tweet complied with the company’s communication policy for senior executives and was a “proud and optimistic restatement of publicly disclosed information.”

Musk corrected his tweet four hours later to say that the “annualized production rate” at year-end 2019 would probably be about 500,000, with deliveries expected to be about 400,000.

The settlement between Musk, Tesla and the SEC resolved an SEC lawsuit over claims Musk made on Twitter in August that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The SEC called those tweets “false and misleading,” and a deal to go private never materialized.

After the settlement, Musk called the regulator the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission” on Twitter and tweeted that “something is broken with SEC oversight” just one day after the agency started pursuing the contempt order.

Tesla shares finished Tuesday down 2.6 percent at $283.36 on the Nasdaq.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be sued for his 'unchecked' Twitter use: Report

Mar 11, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be sued for his 'unchecked' Twitter use: Report
Elon Musk in trouble with US SEC yet again for tweeting about Tesla production

Elon Musk in trouble with US SEC yet again for tweeting about Tesla production

Feb 26, 2019
Elon Musk hits back at US securities regulators for complaint about his Tesla tweet

Elon Musk

Elon Musk hits back at US securities regulators for complaint about his Tesla tweet

Mar 12, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk changes his display name on Twitter to 'Elon Tusk'

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk changes his display name on Twitter to 'Elon Tusk'

Feb 28, 2019
Elon Musk says production of $35,000 version of Model 3 to start this month

Tesla

Elon Musk says production of $35,000 version of Model 3 to start this month

Mar 05, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk to announce brand new Model Y electric SUV on 14 March

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk to announce brand new Model Y electric SUV on 14 March

Mar 04, 2019

science
Surprise! Undiscovered dust, asteroids rings may share orbits with Mercury, Venus

Dusty discoveries

Surprise! Undiscovered dust, asteroids rings may share orbits with Mercury, Venus

Mar 13, 2019
Moon's colourful mineral map revealed with 1,50,000 photographs of the Supermoon

Mineral Moon

Moon's colourful mineral map revealed with 1,50,000 photographs of the Supermoon

Mar 13, 2019
WHO launches strategy to fight 'inevitable' global flu pandemic in coming decade

Pandemic

WHO launches strategy to fight 'inevitable' global flu pandemic in coming decade

Mar 13, 2019
Frozen 28,000-year-old woolly mammoth cells come back to life, but only briefly

Woolly Mammoth

Frozen 28,000-year-old woolly mammoth cells come back to life, but only briefly

Mar 13, 2019