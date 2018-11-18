Sunday, November 18, 2018 Back to
Elon Musk's Boring Company to launch its first test tunnel in Los Angeles

"Boring Company just broke through the other side" tweeted Musk; posted a video of a digging machine.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 18, 2018 09:08 AM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk's infrastructure and tunnel construction firm Boring Company has achieved a breakthrough and is on track for the completion of its first test tunnel in the US city of Los Angeles.

"Boring Company just broke through the other side! Congratulations @BoringCompany on completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel! Cutting edge technology!," Musk tweeted and also posted a video of a digging machine on 17 November.

The tunnel starts in a parking lot on Crenshaw Boulevard on the other side of SpaceX's headquarters and follows the 120th street, according to the Electrek.

A tunnel built by The Boring Company. Image: The Boring Company website

A tunnel built by The Boring Company. Image: The Boring Company website

"The boring machine can only go forward as it grinds against the ground and constantly pushes against tunnel walls being gradually installed behind it," the report added.

The scheduled opening of The Boring Company's test tunnel in Los Angeles is almost a month away.

Earlier in October, Musk had announced that the Boring Company was "almost done" with its maiden test tunnel and they would open the project to the public around 10 December.

According to Musk, the company is building a watchtower at the exit of the tunnel with bricks made from dirt dug out of the tunnel.

Top Stories

