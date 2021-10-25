Monday, October 25, 2021Back to
Elon Musk trolls Apple CEO Tim Cook on his new product Apple Cloth on Twitter

Apple recently launched a ‘polishing cloth’ priced at Rs 1,900 in India which is made of nonabrasive materials and although the microfibre cloth has an Apple stamp on it.


News18 IndiaOct 25, 2021 11:35:19 IST

Elon Musk, the flamboyant founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, is perhaps more popular for his often caustic comebacks and witty comments on Twitter. He is known to enjoy a good roast and taking a dig at rival companies and entrepreneurs, which goes viral regularly.

And he has done it, yet again.

Elon Musk in November was forced to step down as Tesla chairman.

Elon Musk is known for trolling his contemporaries on Twitter.

This time, Apple CEO Tim Cook was on the receiving end. Cook had recently tweeted about the opening of a new Apple store in Istanbul. In an apparently sarcastic tone, Musk replied “Come see the Apple Cloth.”

Needless to say, Musk’s reply soon went viral and garnered more likes, comments and retweets than Cook’s original tweet. Take a look at Cook’s tweet below and Musk’s response.

Apple had recently launched a ‘polishing cloth’ priced at Rs 1,900 in India. It is made of nonabrasive materials and although the microfibre cloth has an Apple stamp on it, the jury is still out on what makes a cleaning cloth so special to be sold at such an exorbitant price.

Apple, which recommends using ‘soft, lint-free cloth’ and avoiding “abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items" to clean its products, claimed that their Rs 1,900 worth of cloth can do a better job at all that.

Ironically, Musk had tweeted the reply from an iPhone, which was pointed out by a user. Check out some of the amusing comments to Musk’s reply.

Musk had recently grabbed headlines for ‘awarding’ a silver medal to Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, on Twitter in response to an inspirational story on Amazon’s journey posted by the latter. Prior to that, Musk had declared that he’ll be sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Bezos in honour of him surpassing the Amazon founder to become the world’s richest person.

