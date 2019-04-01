tech2 News Staff

Just weeks after the US Securities and Exchange Commission ordered that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk be held in contempt for violating a settlement the company reached with the SEC, Musk has gone on to release a rap song. An Autotuned rap song.

The rap isn't about space, rockets, cars, humans or any other imaginable thing.

Instead, Musk chose to find inspiration in a 17-year-old, 200-kg gorilla called Harambe.

Musk tweeted his "official unveiling" of the rap in a SoundCloud link, calling it "RIP Harambe."

He was referring to a three-year-old internet joke inspired (or not, depending on your thoughts about the song) by the gorilla’s death in 2016. It had to be put down by the Cincinnati Zoo to protect a young boy who fell into its enclosure and was grabbed by Harambe.

Random much? Well, maybe the lyrics will help you make up your mind...

An Autotuned-Elon goes, "RIP Harambe, sipping on some Bombay, we on our way to heaven, Amen, Amen."

Pretty random, Musk!

If you dare, and only if, here's the song:

"This might be my finest work," the Tesla boss said about the song, which he posted on his fictional record label Emo G Records’ SoundCloud page in a tweet that came between tweets about the Tesla Semi.

Clearly, the man's got music on his mind. Earlier this weekend, Musk expressed that he was bummed his record label didn't pan out. "I’m disappointed that my record label failed,” he added.

RIP Harambe is Emo G's first and only song so far.

We just can't wait... can't wait... to hear what's next. Life is just too short. RIP Harambe.

