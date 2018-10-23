Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
Reuters 23 October, 2018 21:48 IST

Elon Musk says Twitter had locked him out of his account thinking it was hacked

"Twitter thought I got hacked & locked my account haha," Musk tweeted.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Twitter had locked his account thinking it had been hacked.

"Twitter thought I got hacked & locked my account haha," Musk tweeted here late on Monday.

The tweet did not clarify the reason or the duration for which the account was locked.

Given Twitter's hyperfocus on security, as well as identifying and disabling troll accounts and fake news outlets, it's perhaps not unusual for Twitter's security algorithm to red flag Musk's handle, given his posts in the last 24 hours.

Interestingly, Tesla, one of Musk's marquee brands, which has recently been bogged down by production as well as legal problems, just became the most followed car brand on Twitter.

With inputs from Reuters

