Sunday, October 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 28 October, 2018 12:51 IST

Elon Musk says tweet that cost him and Tesla $20 million in fines was 'Worth It'

The SEC in September charged Elon Musk with misleading investors with tweets on 7 August.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said the tweet that cost him and the company $20 million in fines each by the US Securities and Exchange Commision was “Worth It”.

The tweet, sent late Friday evening less than an hour before Musk tweeted that he would take a break from Twitter “for a few days,” was in response to a question from a Twitter follower.

Elon Musk speaks at a community meeting. Image: Reuters

Elon Musk speaks at a community meeting. Image: Reuters

The SEC in September charged Musk, 47, with misleading investors with tweets on 7 August that said he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share and had secured funding. The tweets had no basis in fact, and the ensuing market chaos hurt investors, regulators claimed.

Tesla Inc and Elon Musk have agreed to pay $20 million each to financial regulators and the billionaire will step down as the company’s chairman but remain as chief executive, under a settlement.

Under the settlement agreement, Tesla needs to appoint an independent chairman by 13 November.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Twitter had locked him out of his account thinking it was hacked

Oct 23, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk to purchase $20 million stock of Tesla in the next trading session

Oct 18, 2018

Tesla

Tesla introduces new $45,000 version of its Model 3 with 260 miles range

Oct 19, 2018

Tesla

Tesla signs agreement with Shanghai for an 860,000 square meter Gigafactory plot

Oct 19, 2018

Tesla

Tesla's Elon Musk to make a new autopilot chip available in about six months

Oct 16, 2018

Boring Company

Boring Company's first tunnel under Los Angeles will open on 10 December: Elon Musk

Oct 23, 2018

science

Space travel

Space travel for long periods can have lasting effects on the brain: Study

Oct 28, 2018

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018

Satellite Launch

Russia's first successful Soyuz launch since ISS mishap puts satellite in orbit

Oct 26, 2018