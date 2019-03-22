Friday, March 22, 2019Back to
Elon Musk says Tesla deliveries across China, Europe and North America 'primary priority'

Deliveries set for two continents simultaneously with North America were a first for Tesla.

ReutersMar 22, 2019 10:29:32 IST

Tesla Inc’s vehicle deliveries scheduled across Europe, China and North America should be a “primary priority” for all employees during the last 10 days of the first quarter, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in an email to employees on Thursday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event in Palo Alto, California. Reuters

Deliveries set for two continents simultaneously with North America were a first for the Palo Alto, California-based company and the associated stress is something that will not be repeated in subsequent quarters, Musk said in the email seen by Reuters.

Tesla declined to comment further.

“What has made this (delivery targets) particularly difficult is that Europe and China are simultaneously experiencing the same massive increase in delivery volume that North America experienced last year,” Musk said.

The delivery rate per day is over 600 percent higher than its previous peak, Musk said.

Reuters reported in February that the company’s job cuts in January particularly hit the delivery team that supplied electric vehicles to North American customers, indicating a slow pace of deliveries in the near term.

